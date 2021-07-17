SailGP Plymouth – Brits struggle to find pace on Day 1

After two disastrous races, Paul Goodison, driving the Great Britain boat, finally got the start right in race 3 to lead at the first mark.

The USA with Jimmy Spithill on the wheel, soon took over the lead and then led to the finish, with the British boat finishing second, and then the French of Billy Besson in third.

So the Briitsh finally up with the leaders, but that one good result could not provide much help to the two earlier scores, where the Brits finished last and second to last.

Overall the USA (2, 5, 1) lead with 19 points after three races.

Australia (1, 1, 7) are second after winning the first two races on Saturday, and tied on 18 points with France (3, 3, 3).

The Spain SailGP Team of Phil Robertson were disqualified from race 3.

Goodison and the Great Britain team are in eighth with eight points after a two point penalty.

Racing continues on Sunday with two more fleet races, then the top three will sail a final, winner takes all, race.

