KiteFoil World Series 2021 is Back

They’re back. After a long, forced, leap year, the kiters and the KiteFoil World Series are back for a full season.

The first event of the year kicks off Thursday 8 June, in Gizzeria, Italy, at Hang Loose Beach Club, a very appreciated spot among kiters around Europe.

The maximum number of entries was reached way before the deadline, and 100 athletes from 26 nations will hit the water for the first race scheduled at 12am.

Eight British competitors will take part including: Guy Bridge, Connor Bainbridge, Ellie Aldridge, Jemima Crathorne, Katie Dabson, Mattia Maini, Maddy Anderson and Sandy Bailey.

Five windward-leeward races each day for the two fleets: blue and yellow on Thursday and Friday, gold and silver on the weekend based on their first two days qualification results.

All the categories will be on the same course, as the KiteFoil World Series are open.

Men, Women, Youth (U19) and Masters (35+) will all race together from until Sunday, 11 June when the 15,000 Euros prize pot will be shared among the top ten Women and Men.