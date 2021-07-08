No spectators allowed at Tokyo Olympics

The beleaguered Tokyo Games has been forced to hold the Olympic events without any fans in the stands.

The decision follows the Japanese government’s announcement of a new state of emergency for Tokyo starting Monday 12 July.

Representatives from the Games’ organizing committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government and the International Olympic and Paralympic committees made the decision on Thursday evening.

Last month, the number of domestic spectators was capped at 50 percent of a venue’s capacity, or up to 10,000 people, whichever is smaller.

That has since had to change now that Tokyo will be under another state of emergency.

IOC President Thomas Bach took part in the meeting online after flying into Tokyo.

The delayed 2020 Games are due to open on 23 July 2021.

