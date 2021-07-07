New Covid state of emergency to cover Tokyo Games

Japan media reports that the Japanese government is planning to declare a fourth coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo.

The government is reported to intend the new state of emergency in Tokyo and Okinawa to last though to 22 August.

This would mean that the Tokyo Games, starting 23 July, will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency.

The government is to decide on the plans after listening to opinions of a panel on infectious disease and other experts on Thursday 8 July.

Tokyo confirmed 593 new cases on Tuesday, an increase of 117 from last Tuesday and the 17th straight day of week-on-week increases.

The first group of British sailors, part of Team GB competing at the delayed Tokyo Games, left via Heathrow for Haneda airport, Tokyo, on Tuesday 6 July.

