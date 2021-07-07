Day 4 of Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week

A return to normal service on Day 4 at Merlin Week where Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman (1, 2, 2, 1) won their second flight race to increase their overall lead.



With none of their close rivals making much impression on Wednesday, the Sheffield Viking pair increased their overall lead to seven points.



Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby (3, 5, 1, BFD) who were in second place overnight, collected a black flag and dropped to 26th overall.

Christian Birrell and Ali Potts (7, 1, 2, 3) move into second overall, with Mike and Jane Calvert (6, 1, 4, 4) up into third and four points ahead of fourth palced Roger and Jane Gilbert who are tied on 19 points with Will and Arthur Henderson.

In sixth place with 20 points are Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie who won the red/green flight race, their second race win.

With two more days to go, Gillard and Holman have yet to put a foot wrong.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Leaders Day 4 – 8 Flight Races (115 entries)

1st 3759 Black Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman 1 2 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 3788 Blue Christian Birrell and Ali Potts 7 1 2 3 – – 13 pts

3rd 3691 Black Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 6 1 4 4 – – 15 pts

4th 3722 Red Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 4 2 3 10 – – 19 pts

5th 3726 Blue Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 5 3 4 7 – – 19 pts

6th 3703 Green Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 1 8 10 1 – – 20 pts

7th 3795 Blue Alex Jackson and Chris Kilsby 4 6 3 8 – – 21 pts

8th 3804 Green Ian Dobson** and Charlotte Fildes 7 3 5 7 – – 22 pts

9th 3812 Red Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen 9 13 1 2 – – 25 pts

10th 3807 Green Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 5 11 6 6 – – 28 pts

11th 3678 Black Steve Crook and Sally Townend 8 6 7 12 – – 33 pts

12th 3764 Red Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 20 4 5 5 – – 34 pts

13th 3803 Blue Chris Gould and Caroline Croft 3 14 16 2 – – 35 pts

14th 3801 Black Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 14 9 6 6 – – 35 pts

15th 3645 Green Steve Hall and Alison Hall 12 10 11 9 – – 42 pts

16th 3611 Red Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds 8 11 8 17 – – 44 pts

17th 3641 Blue Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currel 16 5 12 14 – – 47 pts

18th 3679 Blue Nicholas Heginbotham and Will Smith 11 17 9 13 – – 50 pts

19th 3676 Green Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford 6 14 15 16 – – 51 pts

20th 3796 Red William Warren and Megan Pascoe 28 9 12 3 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . .