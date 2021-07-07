Team GB Sailors fly-out of Heathrow to Tokyo Games

The first group of British sailors, part of Team GB competing at the delayed Tokyo Games, left via Heathrow for Haneda airport, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to take place, from 23 July 2021.

Support Team members are already in place at the dedicated British sailing base in Hayama, where the team will be isolated until they are able to start on the water training from 15 July.

The first racing takes place from the Enoshima Olympic sailing centre from the 25 July.

The 15 Team GB competitors are taking part in ten different sailing events.

As well as the continuing Covid pandemic restrictions, the competitors will have to contend with Japan’s tropical summer and typhoon season.

Daytime temperatures regularly reach the high 30s and relative humidity is also a factor, rising to over 70% on some days and making conditions uncomfortable for competitors and officials alike.

