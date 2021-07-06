The Storm and Day 3 of Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week

For day 3 of Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week it was all about the storm.

The storm had passed through overnight and conditions were sailable, but managing the gusts and finding the right opportunity to gybe were going to be key to success.

Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman (1, 2, 2) maintained their composure and their overall lead.

They are now four points ahead of Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby (3, 5, 1) who won the morning, green/blue flight race, and Roger and Jane Gilbert (4, 2, 3), both on nine points.

Winners of the afternoon, red/black flght race were the local pair, Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen (9, 13, 1) who are 12th overall.

Big time loosers were Simon Potts and Holly McArthur (2, 4, DNF) who now carry a DNF and drop from second to 34th overall.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Leaders Day 3 – 6 Flight Races (116 entries)

1st 3759 Black Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 3735 Green Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 3 5 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 3722 Red Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

4th 3788 Blue Christian Birrell and Ali Potts 7 1 2 – – 10 pts

5th 3691 Black Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 6 1 4 – – 11 pts

6th 3726 Blue Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

7th 3795 Blue Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson 4 6 3 – – 13 pts

8th 3804 Green Ian Dobson** and Charlotte Fildes 7 3 5 – – 15 pts

9th 3703 Green Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 1 8 10 – – 19 pts

10th 3678 Black Steve Crook and Sally Townend 8 6 7 – – 21 pts

11th 3807 Green Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 5 11 6 – – 22 pts

12th 3812 Red Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen 9 13 1 – – 23 pts

13th 3611 Red Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds 8 11 8 – – 27 pts

14th 3764 Red Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 20 4 5 – – 29 pts

15th 3801 Black Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 14 9 6 – – 29 pts

16th 3803 Blue Chris Gould and Caroline Croft 3 14 16 – – 33 pts

17th 3641 Blue Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currel 16 5 12 – – 33 pts

18th 3645 Green Steve Hall and Alison Hall 12 10 11 – – 33 pts

19th 3676 Green Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford 6 14 15 – – 35 pts

20th 3679 Blue Nicholas Heginbotham and Will Smith 11 17 9 – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .