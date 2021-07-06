Italy wins 2021 Team Race Optimist World Championship

Italy is the winner of the 2021 Team Race Optimist World Championship.

After two days of racing and over one hundred races completed by 48 Nations, the Italian team made up of Quan Adriano Cardi, Alessandro Cirinei, Alex Demurtas, Lorenzo Ghirotti and Lisa Vucetti won the World title for the second time in a row.

The Thai team was beaten for 2-0 in the final. Bronze medal went to Portugal, who had eliminated Team USA in the previous round.

From the original forty-eight teams, seventy-five races were completed on day 1 to reduce that to sixteen finalists.

On day two the 16 teams were: Italy, Ukraine, Hungary, Turkey, Spain, United States, Singapore and Finland, qualified from board A. While Thailand, Belgium, Croatia, Brazil, France, Portugal, Argentina and Lithuania amde it through from board B.

At the quarter final stage it was down to:Italy v Thailand, Argentina v portugal, USA v Ukraine and Belgium v Spain

Italy beat Thailand to go direct to the final where they were joined by the winner of the semi-final sail-off between Portugal v Thailand.

This was a win for Thailand with Portugal taking third place overall.

The final between Italy and Thailand was a three race series with Italy winning the first two races and thus the Optimist Team World Championship.

The 2021 Optimist World Championship will resume Wednesday with the individual Worlds.

Thai Weka Bhanuband leads the ranking after three days of qualification, followed by the Brazilian Alex Di Francesco Kuhl and the Italian Alex Demurtas.