Theo Galyer tops RS700 Tour at Lymington Dinghy Regatta

The RS700 Rooster National Tour arrived at at Lymington Dinghy Regatta for it’s second event in just seven days.

Overall it was a convincing – 5 race wins – but never easy win, for National Champion Theo Galyer. Richard Lilley took second and Matt Conner third.

There were some great battles throughout the fleet and strong camaraderie on and off the water.

Three RS700 Rooster National Tour prize caps were awarded . . . To Theo as winner, Andy Wright for mid-fleet hero, and Nathan Steffenoni for the endeavour prize.

In accepting his prize Theo thanked the club for a fantastic event and the event sponsors Harken and Nick Cox Chandlery for their support.

Entry is open for our Noble Marine RS700 National Championship to be held at Castle Cove SC 9-12 Sept 2021 here: https://www.rs700.org/championships/index.asp?eid=2084

RS700 Rooster Tour – RLymYC & LTSC 2021 Lymington Dinghy Regatta

1st 1063 Theo Galyer – Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 1 1 -16 – – 5 pts

2nd 945 Richard Lilley – LTSC 2 2 3 -4 3 1 – – 11 pts

3rd 1060 Matt Conner – Queen Mary SC 6 4 2 2 -7 2 – – 16 pts

4th 954 Richard Keeton – RLymYC 3 3 5 -7 2 3 – – 16 pts

5th 1035 William Homewood – LTSC 5 5 -7 6 4 5 – – 25 pts

6th 710 Nathan Steffenoni – Weston SC 4 6 6 8 -9 6 – – 30 pts

7th 1068 Roland Smith – Hayling Island SC 7 7 4 9 6 -16 – – 33 pts

8th 1061 Andy Wright – Queen Mary SC -16 16 8 5 8 4 – – 41 pts

9th 801 Steve Carr – Brightlingsea SC 8 -16 9 10 10 7 – – 44 pts

10th 825 Ed Reeves – RLymYC -16 16 16 3 16 16 – – 67 pts

11th 1041 Simon Hawes – Queen Mary SC -16 16 16 16 5 16 – – 69 pts

12th 931 Malcolm Streeton – Hayling Island SC 9 -16 16 16 16 16 – – 73 pts

13th 769 Paul Hemsley – RLymYC 10 -16 16 16 16 16 – – 74 pts