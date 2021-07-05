Day 2 of Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week

Second day of the Salcombe Gin sponsored Merlin Rocket Week, hosted by Salcombe YC, saw two more flight race completed for the 116 entries.

Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman (1, 2) maintain their overall lead, with a three point lead ahead of Simon Potts and Holly McArthur (2, 4) and Roger and Jane Gilbert (4, 2) who are tied on six points.

In fourth place, after winning the day’s Green/Black flight are Mike and Jane Calvert (6, 1) on 7 points, with Christian Birrell and Ali Potts (7, 1) who won the Red/Blue flight, fifth with 8 points, and in a three-way tie with Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby (3, 5) and Will and Arthur Henderson (5, 3).

Conditions were a light breeze for both races, and all eyes are now on the forecast for Tuesday which looks like being top end after the main storm passes through overnight.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Leaders Day 2 – 4 Flight Races (116 entries)

1st 3759 Black Thomas Gillard and Aaron Holman – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 3802 Black Simon Potts and Holly McArthur – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd 3722 Red Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

4th 3691 Black Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

5th 3788 Blue Christian Birrell and Ali Potts – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

6th 3735 Green Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

7th 3726 Blue Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

8th 3703 Green Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie – – 1 8 – – 9 pts

9th 3804 Green Ian Dobson** and Charlotte Fildes – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

10th 3795 Blue Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

11th 3678 Black Steve Crook and Sally Townend – – 8 6 – – 14 pts

12th 3807 Green Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson – – 5 11 – – 16 pts

13th 3803 Blue Chris Gould and Caroline Croft – – 3 14 – – 17 pts

14th 3611 Red Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

15th 3676 Green Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford – – 6 14 – – 20 pts

16th 3716 Red Steve Leney and Gill Leney – – 14 7 – – 21 pts

17th 3641 Blue Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currel – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

18th 3812 Red Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen – – 9 13 – – 22 pts

19th 3645 Green Steve Hall and Alison Hall – – 12 10 – – 22 pts

20th 3801 Black Matt Biggs and Beka Jones – – 14 9 – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .