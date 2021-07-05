Sweeping victory for Slingsby at Foiling Week

Australian Tom Slingsby completed his sweeping victory at Foiling Week and the Liberty Bitcoin Moth Cup on Lake Garda.

The Olympic Gold Medallist and current Moth World Champion, finished with back-to-back wins and after discarding a sixth place on the final day took a 14 point overall win.

Second was Tita Ruggero of Italy and third 19 year old Nicolai Jacobsen from the Royal Hong Kong YC.

Best placed Brits were Chris Jeeves in 47th and David Smithwhite 48th place.

In the WASZP event, Paul Hameetman of Holland took a 15 point victory ahead of Ireland’s Charles Cullen.

Third was Jeppe Borch of Denmark.ORCH

Liberty Bitcoin Moth Cup – Final Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (57 entries)

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 -6 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA DNC 2 2 -9 2 5 2 3 4 2 2 – – 24 pts

3rd HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 1 5 4 3 4 -8 6 5 3 4 -7 – – 35 pts

4th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD DNC UFD 12 7 7 2 3 4 2 5 9 – – 51 pts

5th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI -14 12 6 4 8 6 -14 7 7 8 8 – – 66 pts

6th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI -34 11 11 5 -18 9 4 6 14 6 6 – – 72 pts

7th ITA 4689 Simone SALVA’ 4 7 15 6 13 10 DNC -38 9 7 4 – – 75 pts

8th POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK 7 9 13 10 9 11 9 9 -19 -14 14 – – 91 pts

9th ITA 4748 Marco LANULFI 6 16 UFD 8 6 UFD 7 15 13 10 11 – – 92 pts

10th ITA 4606 Fabio MAZZETTI 10 8 8 11 14 UFD 11 11 8 -16 16 – – 97 pts

11th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 9 4 5 2 5 4 5 1 DNC DNC DNC – – 99 pts

12th ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO -20 15 9 12 11 -16 8 8 11 15 10 – – 99 pts

13th GER 4665 Maximilian MÄGE 13 14 7 UFD -20 12 15 13 12 11 17 – – 114 pts

14th GER 4340 Kai ADOLPH 5 18 14 -19 19 7 10 17 -20 12 13 – – 115 pts

15th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI DNC 13 10 15 3 3 DNC DNC 5 9 3 – – 125 pts

16th SUI 4152 Fabrice RIGOT 11 -19 19 16 16 14 12 10 15 -20 15 – – 128 pts

17th ITA 4741 Lorenzo DE FELICE -33 -29 23 17 10 20 13 14 16 13 12 – – 138 pts

18th GER 4047 Huber THOMAS 15 10 18 23 DNC 17 16 12 22 -24 22 – – 155 pts

19th AUT 4634 Michael SCHÖNLEITNER 18 20 17 -21 12 15 19 -24 17 17 20 – – 155 pts

20th DEN 4315 Frederik Just MELSON UFD 21 -26 13 21 19 22 21 21 21 19 – – 178 pts

Foiling Week – Final Waszp leaders after 10 races, 2 discard (31 entries)

1st NED 101 Paul HAMEETEMAN DNC 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 DNC – – 11 pts

2nd IRL 2987 Charles CULLEN -8 3 1 4 5 3 2 3 -20 5 – – 26 pts

3rd DEN 2817 Jeppe BORCH 7 4 -19 -18 2 6 4 2 1 3 – – 29 pts

4th ITA 2575 Enzio SAVOINI 2 2 5 -10 3 5 -9 4 4 6 – – 31 pts

5th ITA 2418 Michele MEOTTO -21 10 6 -13 4 2 7 8 3 1 – – 41 pts

6th ITA 2580 Emanuele SAVOINI 9 5 3 1 6 7 10 6 -14 -17 – – 47 pts

7th ITA 2671 Francesco BERTONE FRESIA 1 12 4 DNC 7 9 6 DNC 11 2 – – 52 pts

8th ITA 1 Margherita PORRO 3 6 9 6 UFD -13 13 12 7 4 – – 60 pts

9th NOR 2319 Nora DOKSRØD 6 9 UFD 3 9 -20 16 11 12 11 – – 77 pts

10th HUN 2740 Marton MUNKA -19 -23 11 8 10 4 15 7 8 14 – – 77 pts

