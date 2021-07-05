Opti Worlds 2021 – Thailand’s Weka Bhanubandh leads

Qualification racing is complete at the 2021 Optimist World Championship, hosted by Fraglia Vela Riva on Lake Garda.
Thai sailor Weka Bhanubandh leads the qualification rankings with five points after five races and the first dicard taken.
In second place is Brazilian Alex Di Francesco Khul on nine points, with Italian Alex Demurtas and Gil Hackel of the USA tied for third place on ten points.
Rocco Wright of Ireland is in fifth place with 11 points.
Poland’s Ewa Lewandowska is first in the female ranking, ninth overall with 15 points.
Best placed British competitors are Joseph Jones in 79th place and Archie Munro-Price in 91st place.
There will now be two days of Team World Championship and then the final stages of the individual World Championship will start on Wednesday 7 July.
2021 Optimist World Championship – Qualification Leaders after 5 races (259 entries)
1st THA 1896 Weka BHANUBANDH – – -5 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts
2nd BRA 4090 Alex DI FRANCESCO KUHL – – 1 -5 5 2 1 – – 9 pts
3rd ITA 9517 Alex DEMURTAS – – 1 7 UFD 1 1 – – 10 pts
4th USA 112 Gil HACKEL – – 2 2 2 -9 4 – – 10 pts
5th IRL 1631 Rocco WRIGHT – – 1 5 -19 2 3 – – 11 pts
6th UKR 301 Sviatoslav MADONICH – – 4 DSQ 2 1 4 – – 11 pts
7th ITA 9492 Quan Adriano CARDI – – -46 3 1 8 1 – – 13 pts
8th LTU 9552 Erik SCHEIDT – – 9 3 1 1 -23 – – 14 pts
9th POL 3568 Ewa LEWANDOWSKA – – 7 1 -11 4 3 – – 15 pts
10th THA 1901 Kan KACHACHUEN – – 3 3 -9 2 7 – – 15 pts
11th SWE 4864 Malcolm DAHLBERG – – -58 2 3 4 6 – – 15 pts
12th UKR 274 Danyil MYKHAILICHENKO – – 2 4 7 -8 5 – – 18 pts
13th ITA 9459 Lisa VUCETTI – – 10 2 -11 6 4 – – 22 pts
14th ITA 9601 Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 5 11 3 3 RET – – 22 pts
15th BRA 4215 Lucas COCHI – – 2 4 -12 11 6 – – 23 pts
16th THA 1900 Chanatip TONGGLUM – – 11 2 6 4 -29 – – 23 pts
17th HUN 1311 Benedek Barna HÉDER – – 3 11 3 6 -24 – – 23 pts
18th BRA 4096 Douglas DOS SANTOS BAPTISTA – – 2 7 16 3 -21 – – 28 pts
19th ITA 9408 Alessandro CIRINEI – – 6 7 UFD 14 3 – – 30 pts
20th UKR 286 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 9 -52 5 12 5 – – 31 pts