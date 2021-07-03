PowerPlay first home in the 90th Round the Island Race

Peter Cunningham’s PowerPlay Racing Team is the first to finish the 90th edition of the Round the Island Race.

MOD70 PowerPlay, with Peter Cunningham on the helm, finished the race at 10:51:01 BST (09:51:01 UTC) in an elapsed time of 4hrs 11mins 01secs.

A light start to the race prevented any chance of beating the race record, set by PowerPlay, as Concise 10 in 2017 (2hrs 22mins and 23 secs). PowerPlay finished this year’s race ahead of the ULTIM Actual and the 32m trimaran IDEC.

MOD70 PowerPlay crew: Peter Cunningham (Helm), Ned Collier Wakefield (Skipper), Tom Dawson, Miles Seddon, Paul Larsen, Nick Hutton, Frank Gerber, Martin Watts, John Hamilton.