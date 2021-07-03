Eeyore wins Round the Island Race . . . Again

Local Cowes boat Eeyore, an Alacrity 18 Bilge Keel, has secured back-to-back victories in the Round the Island Race.

They retained the prestigious Gold Roman Bowl which she has held since the 2019 race.

Meanwhile, the Alan Buchanan designed Cherete has won the Silver Gilt Roman Bowl, awarded to the first boat overall in the ISCRS divisions.

IRC Overall leaders – Elapsed – – Corrected

1st GBR2644R EEYORE – – 09:06:31 – – 06:59:43

2nd CO2 HIGH POTENTIAL – – 09:08:10 – – 07:00:27

3rd 91 TIMOA – – 09:03:14 – – 07:01:00

4th FGBR707 MADELAINE – – 09:00:21 – – 07:05:48

5th GBR504R MANDARIN – – 08:51:02 – – 07:09:04

6th CO1 MEOW – – 09:03:19 – – 07:09:13

7th GBR1380R TUDOR ROSE – – 09:14:58 – – 07:11:46

8th GBR3416 OLIVIA ANNE VI – – 08:57:44 – – 07:17:43

9th 107 ELFIN – – 09:36:51 – – 07:19:34

10th GBR363R WHOOPER – – 07:53:30 – – 07:20:21

11th GBR8032N MINIM – – 08:54:15 – – 07:20:45

12th GBR6630T CLOUD NINE – – 08:51:14 – – 07:20:55

13th GBR7601R BERT – – 08:44:20 – – 07:21:29

14th GBR7775R BULLET – – 08:07:14 – – 07:22:24

15th GBR8426N JOEY – – 08:58:37 – – 07:24:22

16th GBR1576R EKATERINA – – 09:15:58 – – 07:25:20

17th GBR7063 LOVE IN A MIST – – 08:43:31 – – 07:25:31

18th GBR6508T GR8 BANTER – – 08:10:57 – – 07:26:16

19th GBR4365T HAVEN KJ ENIGMA – – 07:53:17 – – 07:28:40

20th GBR8084N SONIC – – 09:03:57 – – 07:28:46

Full Results available here . . .

