British Keelboat League Qualifier at Hayling Island

The Hayling Island SC British Keelboat League qualifier took place on Chichester Harbour in bright sunshine and variable breeze throughout, with a superb 30 races completed.
In first place was the Hayling Island SC (P) team – one of four HISC teams competing – comprising of Frances Partington, James Peters, Paul Childs and A N Other.
In 2nd place the Royal Thames YC (T) team of Scott Wallis, Jemima Lawson, Matt Wallis and Dave Robertson.
And in 3rd place the Middle Nene SC (M) team of Simon Childs, Kate Greer, Mark Greer and Phoebe Connellan.
Thank you to everyone involved for making it a top weekend.
Final – After Race 30 – Sunday 13 June 2021.
Pos – Keelboat Team – No. Races – Total Pts – Average Pts
1st Hayling Island SC (P) – – 15 – – 78 – – 5.2 pts
2nd Royal Thames YC (T) – – 15 – – 66 – – 4.4 pts
3rd Middle Nene SC (M) – – 16 – – 70 – – 4.38 pts
4th Queen Mary SC (Q) – – 15 – – 62 – – 4.13 pts
5th Hayling Island SC (F) – – 15 – – 56 – – 3.73 pts
6th Hayling Island SC (Z) – – 16 – – 59 – – 3.69 pts
7th West Hoe SC (H) – – 15 – – 51 – – 3.4 pts
8th Swansea Alumni SC (S) – – 13 – – 41 – – 3.15 pts
9th Hayling Island SC (V) – – 15 – – 43 – – 2.87 pts
10th London Corinthians SC (L) – – 14 – – 38 – – 2.71 pts
11th Felpham SC (C) – – 15 – – 32 – – 2.13 pts
12th Dorchester SC (D) – – 16 – – 31 – – 1.94 pts