British Keelboat League Qualifier at Hayling Island

The Hayling Island SC British Keelboat League qualifier took place on Chichester Harbour in bright sunshine and variable breeze throughout, with a superb 30 races completed.

In first place was the Hayling Island SC (P) team – one of four HISC teams competing – comprising of Frances Partington, James Peters, Paul Childs and A N Other.

In 2nd place the Royal Thames YC (T) team of Scott Wallis, Jemima Lawson, Matt Wallis and Dave Robertson.

And in 3rd place the Middle Nene SC (M) team of Simon Childs, Kate Greer, Mark Greer and Phoebe Connellan.

Thank you to everyone involved for making it a top weekend.

Final – After Race 30 – Sunday 13 June 2021.

Pos – Keelboat Team – No. Races – Total Pts – Average Pts

1st Hayling Island SC (P) – – 15 – – 78 – – 5.2 pts

2nd Royal Thames YC (T) – – 15 – – 66 – – 4.4 pts

3rd Middle Nene SC (M) – – 16 – – 70 – – 4.38 pts

4th Queen Mary SC (Q) – – 15 – – 62 – – 4.13 pts

5th Hayling Island SC (F) – – 15 – – 56 – – 3.73 pts

6th Hayling Island SC (Z) – – 16 – – 59 – – 3.69 pts

7th West Hoe SC (H) – – 15 – – 51 – – 3.4 pts

8th Swansea Alumni SC (S) – – 13 – – 41 – – 3.15 pts

9th Hayling Island SC (V) – – 15 – – 43 – – 2.87 pts

10th London Corinthians SC (L) – – 14 – – 38 – – 2.71 pts

11th Felpham SC (C) – – 15 – – 32 – – 2.13 pts

12th Dorchester SC (D) – – 16 – – 31 – – 1.94 pts

