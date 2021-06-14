The Royal Southern Yacht Club Champagne Charlie June Regatta lived up to its name with spectacular racing for 87 boats in the Solent. 2021 and will be remembered as a vintage year for the regatta.

Generously supported by Charles Heidsieck Champagne and North Sails. The final day produced slightly lighter conditions than the first.

However, the sailors returned to the dock grinning from ear to ear. When the Solent delivers sublime sea breeze conditions, it is a very special place to go boat racing.

Congratulations to the eight class winners at the 2021 Royal Southern Yacht Club Champagne Charlie June Regatta:

Blair & Beckett’s King 40 Cobra

Adam Gosling’s JPK 1080 Yes!

Handley & James’ Mustang 30 Gr8 Banter

Jonathan Powell’s Farr 280 Peggy

Jonty Sherwill’s classic Cockleshell

Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat Sleep J Repeat

John Pollard’s SB20 Xcellent

and Peter Baines XOD Felix.

Cumulative Results available here . . .