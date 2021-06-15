Ocean Race Europe – Team Germany and Sailing Poland lead

It’s a light air chess game on the Mediterranean as The Ocean Race Europe IMOCA and VO65 fleets split and play high stakes game of risk and reward.

In the IMOCA 60s, the crew of Robert Stanjek’s non-foiling Offshore Team Germany (GER) made an early commitment to taking a northern route by tacking away immediately after rounding the final mark of the course off the Tabarca islet, close to Alicante.

Likewise, in the VO65s, when it was clear that the bulk of the fleet was positioned to pass south of Ibiza, the Dutch-flagged Team Childhood-I skippered by double America’s Cup-winner Simeon Tienpont (NED) chose to stay north of the rhumb line course in search of better winds. It didn’t pay immediate dividends.

With wind conditions in the region likely to remain light and fickle for the rest of the week no one can say for sure whether the north or the south route will turn out best by the time the teams arrive in Genova, where they are expected on Thursday.

The Ocean Race Europe – Alicante to Genova DTL 15 June 10:00 hrs

IMOCA

1. Offshore Team Germany 0.00 nm 10.30 Kt

2. LinkedOut 61.42 nm 8.10 Kt

3. 11th Hour Racing Team 62.87 nm 8.50 Kt

4. Bureau Vallée 63.58 nm 3.40 Kt

5. CORUM L’ Épargne 75.51 nm 7.60 Kt

VO65

1. Sailing Poland 0.00 nm 10.10 Kt

2. Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team 11.26 nm 10.90 Kt

3. AMBERSAIL-2 30.35 nm 11.40 Kt

4. AkzoNobel Ocean Racing 30.38 nm 11.00 Kt

5. Team Childhood I 30.78 nm 11.30 Kt

6. Viva México 31.94 nm 10.80 Kt

7. The Austrian Ocean Race Project 32.95 nm 11.20 Kt

