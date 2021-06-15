Entry for 2021 UK Europe Nationals break the 50 barrier

The Europe UK National Championships will be held at WPNSA this coming weekend – 18 to 20 June – with over 50 boats taking part.

The class has grown by over 500% in the last 5 years, with brand new boats racing against some boats built in the last 1970s!



With ten times national champion Chris Gill unable to make it to the event to defend his title, there will be plenty of competition for the 2021 UK National Champion title.

And sure to be a front-runner will be Steve Cockerill – seven times Europe National Champion between 1986 and 1993 – who will be looking to claim his first ’21st Century’ national title in the Europe.

Steve, in the guise of his Rooster company, is also the event sponsor.