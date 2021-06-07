Team GB unveils official British formalwear for Tokyo

British Olympians Elinor Barker, Dan Bibby and Mahama Cho have revealed Team GB’s official formalwear for the first time during a launch event at uniform company Simon Jersey’s Manchester headquarters

As the official formalwear supplier to Team GB for the third consecutive Olympic Games, Simon Jersey’s specially designed suits will be worn by athletes, coaches and staff at all formal engagements.

Blending a modern style with sleek cuts to flatter an athletic physique, the bespoke formalwear, embroidered with the iconic Team GB logo, is made with smooth, comfortable fabric and a water-repellent Teflon finish.

To ensure the suits are a perfect fit, Simon Jersey will welcome Team GB to Kitting Out, where a pop-up tailor’s shop will be staged at Birmingham NEC in June.

Planned to precision, with strict COVID-19 government guidelines in place, the fortnight-long fitting event will allow up to 1,000 athletes, coaches and staff to be kitted out with their official suits, ready for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anson, “Simon Jersey have been a valued partner of Team GB over a long period of time. Today’s launch and the various team announcements taking place at the moment, continue to build the anticipation and excitement for the start of the Games, which is just under two months away.”

