2021 Topper World Championships Cancelled

The Royal Cork YC and ITCA World have jointly agreed to cancel the 2021 Topper World Championships in Cork.

The proposed travel restrictions into Ireland from 19 July 2021 will enable EU visitors to travel under the Digital COVID Certificate which will not require self-quarantining based on vaccination or a negative PCR test.

However, those travelling from outside of the EU, including from the UK, will have to present a pre-travel PCR test, self-quarantine on arrival and undergo post arrival testing. Considering the strong representation expected from GBR, this has been deemed too restrictive to expect visitors to travel.

A full refund of entry fees will shortly be processed in line with the Notice of Race.

ITCA World will now focus on its plans for the 2022 International Topper World Championship at Fraglia Della Vela Riva, Garda.

There are plans to include an inaugural Topper 6.4 championship for those who may by then have outgrown the 5.2 rig and lost the chance to race a world championship but don’t want to miss a once in a lifetime opportunity to race on the majestic Lake Garda.