Etchells Southern title for Howells, Scott and Lea at Cowes

James Howells, Ruairidh Scott and Jamie Lea sailed Gelert to the International Etchells 2021 UK Southern Area Championship title.

With the sailing season finally gathering pace as the coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease, the Etchell keelboat class attracted a 21 strong fleet to Cowes to their Southern Championship, organised by the Royal Thames YC.

Howells, Scott and Lea took a seven point victory ahead of Stuart Childerley, Ben Childerley, Andy Hemmings on Polaris, with Lawrie Smith, Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Joao Matos Rosa on Alfie completing the championship podium.

Racing took place behind the Bramble Bank, with wall-to-wall sunshine and a westerly to south westerly wind direction, providing some classic Etchells racing.

Howells, Scott and Lea dominated the first days racing with a 1, 2, 2, 1 score line, winning the opening race and the fourth race to finish eight points clear of Polaris on day 1.

Swedish Blue of Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley and James Downer (9, 1, 4, 4) won the day’s second race and remained in contention with two fourth place finishes.

The third race winner was the Childerley’s Polaris, (2, 3, 1, 8) which kept the pressure on Gelert for day 2.

There was less breeze on the second day and Childerley raised the stakes with a second race win, finishing ahead of Paul Ward, Charlie Cumbley and Paul Childs on Eat Sleep E Repeat, with Gelert finishing in fifth.

In the final race China Wight of Nicholas Stagg, Tim Thubron and Matt Reid rounded off a good day with a convincing win to go with their earlier third place, while Howells, Scott and Lea took second to confirm their overall championship victory.

The Corinthian prize (fully crewed by World Sailing Category 1 sailors) was won by Swedish Blue of Razmilovic, Hammersley and James Downer in 6th overall.

The first Youth Academy boat was Anthony Parke, Tom Collyer, Cossie Lewis and Will Birchall of Sumo in 9th overall.

International Etchells 2021 UK Southern Area Championship – Final



1st GBR 1470 James Howells – – 1 2 2 1 5 2 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 1489 Stuart Childerley – – 2 3 1 8 1 UFD – – 15 pts

3rd GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith – – 3 4 3 6 6 3 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 1493 Paul Ward – – 4 5 5 5 2 10 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 1417 Nicholas Stagg – – 7 12 6 7 3 1 – – 24 pts

6th GBR 1438 /1333 Ante Razmilovic – – 9 1 4 4 10 UFD – – 28 pts

7th GBR 1439 Rob Goddard – – 8 9 12 3 7 9 – – 36 pts

8th GBR 1351 Jon Warwick – – 10 8 7 2 11 14 – – 38 pts

9th GBR 1020 Will Birchall – – 13 6 17 15 9 5 – – 48 pts

10th GBR 1459 Shaun Frohlich – – 18 10 10 9 13 8 – – 50 pts

11th GBR 1490 David Heritage – – 17 7 8 11 8 UFD – – 51 pts

12th GBR 1407 Andrew Cooper – – 5 13 14 12 16 12 – – 56 pts

13th GBR 1353 Malcolm Offord – – 16 RET 18 16 4 4 – – 58 pts

14th GBR 1014 Seun Williams – – 14 17 11 13 15 6 – – 59 pts

15th GBR 782 Jake Hardman – – 11 11 13 10 14 17 – – 59 pts

16th GBR 1148 Murray Chapples – – 12 16 15 19 12 7 – – 62 pts

17th GBR 1432 Rob Tyrwhitt‑Drake – – 19 14 9 14 18 15 – – 70 pts

18th GBR 1271 Rory Davis – – RET 15 16 17 17 11 – – 76 pts

19th GBR 927 Ines Pont Sanchis – – 20 18 RET 18 19 13 – – 88 pts

20th GBR 1194 Samuel Jones – – 15 19 19 RET 20 16 – – 89 pts

21st GBR 1431 Graham Sunderland – – 6 RET DNS DNS DNS DNS – – 94 pts