Medemblik Allianz Regatta Medal Races

The Allianz Regatta Medal Races will be held one after the other today – Sunday – from 11:00 local time in Medemblik, Holland.

First up was the men’s RS:X. The medal race was won by Britain’s Tom Squires but made no improvement to his overall ninth place.

RS:X Gold went to Piotr Myszka of Poland, silver Mattia Camboni of Italy and bronze to Angel Granda Roque of Spain.

Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini took Laser gold, with silver for Joel Rodriguez of Spain who also won the medal race, and bronze for Filip Jurisic of Croatia.

In the women’s RS:X, Lilian de Geus won the medal race, with the overall gold going to Italy’s Marta Maggetti, silver to Katy Spychakov of Israel and bronze to Lilian de Geus of Holland.

In the Nacra 17, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland won the medal race and took the overall gold.

The final medal race was the women’s Radial, with gold for Marie Barrue of France, silver for Maria Erdi of Hungary and bronze to Agata Barwinska of Poland.

Britain’s Alison Young in 11th place did not make the medal race.

Fingers crossed for a decent breeze for part 2 of the regatta which will feature the 49er, 49erFX and Finn(?) classes. Not a lot of British interest as no Team GB athletes are taking part.

Laser – Men after Medal Race (61 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI – – 14 – – 33 pts

2nd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 2 – – 42 pts

3rd CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 8 – – 45 pts

4th NED Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – 4 – – 47 pts

5th PER Stefano PESCHIERA – – 10 – – 59 pts

6th KOR Jeemin HA – – 16 – – 62 pts

7th SGP Ryan Jun LO – – 6 – – 64 pts

8th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 12 – – 70 pts

9th GUA Juan I MAEGLI – – 18 – – 72 pts

10th ITA Giovanni COCCOLUTO GIORGETTI – – 20 – – 76 pts

RSX Men after Medal Race (21 entries)

1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 4 – – 24 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 12 – – 31 pts

3rd ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 10 – – 48 pts

4th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 16 – – 56 pts

5th USA 11 Pedro PASCUAL – – 8 – – 69 pts

6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 18 – – 71 pts

7th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 20 – – 73 pts

8th GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 6 – – 75 pts

9th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 2 – – 76 pts

10th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 14 – – 83 pts

Radial – Women after Medal Race (58 entries)

1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 14 – – 52 pts

2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 12 – – 68 pts

3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 16 – – 78 pts

4th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 10 – – 80 pts

5th ARG 210179 Luciana CARDOZO – – 4 – – 90 pts

6th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 22 – – 91 pts

7th FIN 211133 Miss MIKKOLA – – 8 – – 109 pts

8th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 2 – – 117 pts

9th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 6 – – 120 pts

10th GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG – – 18 – – 135 pts

RSX Women after Medal Race (7 entries)

1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 4 – – 17 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 6 – – 22 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 2 – – 24 pts

4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 10 – – 46 pts

5th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 8 – – 52 pts

6th ARG 36 Maria TEJERINA MACKERN – – 12 – – 63 pts

7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 16 – – 63 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed after Medal Race (4 entries)

1st NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 2 – – 14 pts

2nd GER 112 Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND – – 4 – – 25 pts

3rd ITA 73 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI – – 6 – – 29 pts

4th ITA 7 Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI – – 8 – – 43 pts

