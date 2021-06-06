Medemblik Allianz Regatta Medal Races

The Allianz Regatta Medal Races will be held one after the other today – Sunday – from 11:00 local time in Medemblik, Holland.
First up was the men’s RS:X. The medal race was won by Britain’s Tom Squires but made no improvement to his overall ninth place.
RS:X Gold went to Piotr Myszka of Poland, silver Mattia Camboni of Italy and bronze to Angel Granda Roque of Spain.
Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini took Laser gold, with silver for Joel Rodriguez of Spain who also won the medal race, and bronze for Filip Jurisic of Croatia.
In the women’s RS:X, Lilian de Geus won the medal race, with the overall gold going to Italy’s Marta Maggetti, silver to Katy Spychakov of Israel and bronze to Lilian de Geus of Holland.
In the Nacra 17, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland won the medal race and took the overall gold.
The final medal race was the women’s Radial, with gold for Marie Barrue of France, silver for Maria Erdi of Hungary and bronze to Agata Barwinska of Poland.
Britain’s Alison Young in 11th place did not make the medal race.
Fingers crossed for a decent breeze for part 2 of the regatta which will feature the 49er, 49erFX and Finn(?) classes. Not a lot of British interest as no Team GB athletes are taking part.
Laser – Men after Medal Race (61 entries)
1st GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI – – 14 – – 33 pts
2nd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 2 – – 42 pts
3rd CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 8 – – 45 pts
4th NED Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – 4 – – 47 pts
5th PER Stefano PESCHIERA – – 10 – – 59 pts
6th KOR Jeemin HA – – 16 – – 62 pts
7th SGP Ryan Jun LO – – 6 – – 64 pts
8th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 12 – – 70 pts
9th GUA Juan I MAEGLI – – 18 – – 72 pts
10th ITA Giovanni COCCOLUTO GIORGETTI – – 20 – – 76 pts
RSX Men after Medal Race (21 entries)
1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 4 – – 24 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 12 – – 31 pts
3rd ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 10 – – 48 pts
4th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 16 – – 56 pts
5th USA 11 Pedro PASCUAL – – 8 – – 69 pts
6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 18 – – 71 pts
7th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 20 – – 73 pts
8th GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 6 – – 75 pts
9th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 2 – – 76 pts
10th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 14 – – 83 pts
Radial – Women after Medal Race (58 entries)
1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 14 – – 52 pts
2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 12 – – 68 pts
3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 16 – – 78 pts
4th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 10 – – 80 pts
5th ARG 210179 Luciana CARDOZO – – 4 – – 90 pts
6th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 22 – – 91 pts
7th FIN 211133 Miss MIKKOLA – – 8 – – 109 pts
8th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 2 – – 117 pts
9th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 6 – – 120 pts
10th GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG – – 18 – – 135 pts
RSX Women after Medal Race (7 entries)
1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 4 – – 17 pts
2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 6 – – 22 pts
3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 2 – – 24 pts
4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 10 – – 46 pts
5th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 8 – – 52 pts
6th ARG 36 Maria TEJERINA MACKERN – – 12 – – 63 pts
7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 16 – – 63 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed after Medal Race (4 entries)
1st NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 2 – – 14 pts
2nd GER 112 Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND – – 4 – – 25 pts
3rd ITA 73 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI – – 6 – – 29 pts
4th ITA 7 Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI – – 8 – – 43 pts