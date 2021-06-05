Medal Race fleets set for Allianz Regatta in Medemblik

The medal fleets are set for Sunday at the Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik.

Two British competitors, Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser event and Tom Squire in the RS:X made it through, with Chiavarini leading in the Laser, while Squires is in eighth in the RS:X.



Laser – Men after 8 races (61 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI – – 19 pts

2nd CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 37 pts

3rd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 40 pts

4th NED Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – 43 pts

5th KOR Jeemin HA – – 46 pts

6th PER Stefano PESCHIERA – – 49 pts

7th GUA Juan I MAEGLI – – 54 pts

8th ITA Giovanni COCCOLUTO GIORGETTI – – 56 pts

9th SGP Ryan Jun LO – – 58 pts

10th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 58 pts

Radial – Women after 8 races (58 entries)

1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 38 pts

2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 56 pts

3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 62 pts

4th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 69 pts

5th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 70 pts

6th ARG 210179 Luciana CARDOZO – – 86 pts

7th FIN 211133 Miss MIKKOLA – – 101 pts

8th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 114 pts

9th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 115 pts

10th GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG – – 117 pts

Best GBR:

12th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 118 pts

RSX Men after 10 races (21 entries)

1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 15 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 17 pts

3rd ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 33 pts

4th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 37 pts

5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 43 pts

6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 43 pts

7th USA 11 Pedro PASCUAL – – 57 pts

8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 60 pts

9th GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 60 pts

10th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 61 pts

RSX – Women after 10 races (7 entries)

1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 12 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 13 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 20 pts

4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 32 pts

5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 39 pts

6th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 39 pts

7th ARG 36 Maria TEJERINA MACKERN – – 45 pts

Nacra 17- Mixed after 12 races (4 entries)

1st NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 12 pts

2nd GER 112 Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND – – 21 pts

3rd ITA 73 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI – – 23 pts

4th ITA 7 Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI – – 35 pts

Full results available here . . .