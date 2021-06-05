Medal Race fleets set for Allianz Regatta in Medemblik

The medal fleets are set for Sunday at the Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik.
Two British competitors, Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser event and Tom Squire in the RS:X made it through, with Chiavarini leading in the Laser, while Squires is in eighth in the RS:X.
Laser – Men after 8 races (61 entries)
1st GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI – – 19 pts
2nd CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 37 pts
3rd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 40 pts
4th NED Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – 43 pts
5th KOR Jeemin HA – – 46 pts
6th PER Stefano PESCHIERA – – 49 pts
7th GUA Juan I MAEGLI – – 54 pts
8th ITA Giovanni COCCOLUTO GIORGETTI – – 56 pts
9th SGP Ryan Jun LO – – 58 pts
10th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 58 pts
Radial – Women after 8 races (58 entries)
1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE – – 38 pts
2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 56 pts
3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 62 pts
4th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA – – 69 pts
5th NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 70 pts
6th ARG 210179 Luciana CARDOZO – – 86 pts
7th FIN 211133 Miss MIKKOLA – – 101 pts
8th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 114 pts
9th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 115 pts
10th GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG – – 117 pts
Best GBR:
12th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 118 pts
RSX Men after 10 races (21 entries)
1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 15 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 17 pts
3rd ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 33 pts
4th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 37 pts
5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 43 pts
6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 43 pts
7th USA 11 Pedro PASCUAL – – 57 pts
8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 60 pts
9th GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 60 pts
10th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 61 pts
RSX – Women after 10 races (7 entries)
1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 12 pts
2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 13 pts
3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS – – 20 pts
4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 32 pts
5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 39 pts
6th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO – – 39 pts
7th ARG 36 Maria TEJERINA MACKERN – – 45 pts
Nacra 17- Mixed after 12 races (4 entries)
1st NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 12 pts
2nd GER 112 Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND – – 21 pts
3rd ITA 73 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI – – 23 pts
4th ITA 7 Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI – – 35 pts