Sail Grand Prix Action in Taranto Day 1

The United States and Japan are in pole position to qualify for the Italy Sail Grand Prix Final with both teams winning 21 points on the first day of racing in Taranto.

Jimmy Spithill’s US Team won two of three fleet races on the first race day, with Japan claiming a single victory, as light wind conditions in southern Italy meant each F50 only featured three crew rather than the usual five.

Great Britain and New Zealand, both featuring replacement drivers in Italy, endured mixed days and sit down the rankings.

Paul Goodison took the British team – who won the opening event of Season 2 under permanent driver Ben Ainslie – to sixth, third and seventh in the race rankings.

The Kiwis and Great Britain remain within touching distance of qualifying for Sunday’s winner-takes-all Final, however, as both teams sit only six points behind third place Spain at end of play.

Goodison, “Obviously, we are hoping for more breeze tomorrow to free up my part in the boat handling loop which will mean I can make better decisions. We have our big grinders itching to get back on the handles, so fingers crossed they can get back onboard.”

Leaderboard // after 3 races

1 // United States // 21 pts

2 // Japan // 21 pts

3 // Spain // 17 pts

4 // France // 13 pts

5 // Great Britain // 11 pts

6 // New Zealand // 11 pts

7 // Denmark // 9 pts

8 // Australia // 5 pts

Day 1 – Race 1

1st United States – Jimmy Spithill

2nd Japan – Nathan Outteridge

3rd New Zealand – Arnaud Psarofaghis

4th Spain – Phil Robertson

5th France – Billy Besson

6th Great Britain – Paul Goodison

7th Denmark – Nicolai Sehested

8th Australia DNF – Tom Slingsby

Day 1 – Race 2

1st Japan

2nd Spain

3rd Great Britain

4th United States

5th Denmark

6th Australia

7th France

8th New Zealand

Day 1 – Race 3

1st United States

2nd France

3rd Japan

4th Spain

5th New Zealand

6th Denmark

7th Great Britain

8th Australia