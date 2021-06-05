Sail Grand Prix Action in Taranto Day 1

The United States and Japan are in pole position to qualify for the Italy Sail Grand Prix Final with both teams winning 21 points on the first day of racing in Taranto.
Jimmy Spithill’s US Team won two of three fleet races on the first race day, with Japan claiming a single victory, as light wind conditions in southern Italy meant each F50 only featured three crew rather than the usual five.
Great Britain and New Zealand, both featuring replacement drivers in Italy, endured mixed days and sit down the rankings.
Paul Goodison took the British team – who won the opening event of Season 2 under permanent driver Ben Ainslie – to sixth, third and seventh in the race rankings.
The Kiwis and Great Britain remain within touching distance of qualifying for Sunday’s winner-takes-all Final, however, as both teams sit only six points behind third place Spain at end of play.
Goodison, “Obviously, we are hoping for more breeze tomorrow to free up my part in the boat handling loop which will mean I can make better decisions. We have our big grinders itching to get back on the handles, so fingers crossed they can get back onboard.”
Leaderboard // after 3 races
1 // United States // 21 pts
2 // Japan // 21 pts
3 // Spain // 17 pts
4 // France // 13 pts
5 // Great Britain // 11 pts
6 // New Zealand // 11 pts
7 // Denmark // 9 pts
8 // Australia // 5 pts
Day 1 – Race 1
1st United States – Jimmy Spithill
2nd Japan – Nathan Outteridge
3rd New Zealand – Arnaud Psarofaghis
4th Spain – Phil Robertson
5th France – Billy Besson
6th Great Britain – Paul Goodison
7th Denmark – Nicolai Sehested
8th Australia DNF – Tom Slingsby
Day 1 – Race 2
1st Japan
2nd Spain
3rd Great Britain
4th United States
5th Denmark
6th Australia
7th France
8th New Zealand
Day 1 – Race 3
1st United States
2nd France
3rd Japan
4th Spain
5th New Zealand
6th Denmark
7th Great Britain
8th Australia