Day 3 of the Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik

Third day of the Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik and British interest is focused on Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser event.

With the Laser event now in gold and silver fleets Chiavarini (3, 4) saw his lead cut to just one point, with Joel Rodriguez (1, 6) of Spain in second opening an eight point gap on third placed Filip Jurisic of Croatia.

In the Radial event Britain’s Alison Young (28, 10) made no progress and remains in 17th overall after six races.

Marie Barrue (8, 12) of France stretches her lead to eight points ahead of Marit Bouwmeester (4, 2) of Holland who climbed back from ninth place. Agata Barwininska of Poland holds onto third place.

The USA’s Paige Railey had a BFD in the first race of the day, which coupled with a 33rd saw her slip back to tenth overall. Emma Plassschaert of Belgium won the second race and climbs back to sixth overall.

In the men’s RSX, Mattia Camboni of italy took back-to-back wins and now leads by one point from Poland’s Piotr Myszka, with Thomas Goyard of France in third.

Britain’s Tom Squires drops to ninth overall.

In the women’s RSX, Marta Maggetti of Italy has a four point lead from Katy Spychakov of Israel, with Holland’s Lilian de Geus in third.

In the Nacra 17, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (1,1,1) of Holland have an eight point lead.

Unfortunately the weather for the event is not helping the athletes targeting Tokyo 2020 as it’s their final opportunity to test themselves before they head to Enoshima.

More racing Saturday, Medal Races are on Sunday.

Laser – Men after 6 races (61 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 6 1 1 -8 3 4 – – 15 pts

2nd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ -14 1 1 7 1 6 – – 16 pts

3rd CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ 2 5 5 5 7 -24 – – 24 pts

4th PER Stefano PESCHIERA 11 2 2 5 -21 9 – – 29 pts

5th KOR Jeemin HA 1 -15 11 3 2 15 – – 32 pts

6th NED Duko BOS 12 3 10 7 -23 1 – – 33 pts

Radial – Women after 6 races (58 entries)

1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE 2 2 8 -48 8 12 – – 32 pts

2nd NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 10 4 -38 20 4 2 – – 40 pts

3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA 6 12 -58 3 2 20 – – 43 pts

4th HUN 211551 Maria ERDI 16 -42 20 2 5 6 – – 49 pts

5th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA -36 1 12 13 12 15 – – 53 pts

6th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT 3 9 -36 31 13 1 – – 57 pts

GBR:

17th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 22 -28 1 26 28 10 – – 87 pts

RSX – Women after 8 races (7 entries)

1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 16 10 2 -6 2 2 1 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 19 14 -5 1 1 1 3 2 4 2 – – 14 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS 25 20 3 2 3 3 -5 3 2 4 – – 20 pts

4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS 35 28 1 4 4 5 4 -7 5 5 – – 28 pts

5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN 39 31 4 7 6 4 2 5 -8 3 – – 31 pts

6th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO 44 36 6 5 5 -8 6 4 3 7 – – 36 pts

7th ARG 36 Maria TEJERINA 48 41 -7 3 7 6 7 6 6 6 – – 41 pts

RSX Men after 8 races (21 entries)

1st ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 3 6 -7 1 3 1 1 1 – – 16 pts

2nd POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 1 1 2 3 -17 2 3 5 – – 17 pts

3rd FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 8 2 4 4 -10 6 5 6 – – 35 pts

4th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ -9 5 6 7 7 4 4 4 – – 37 pts

5th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE 12 -16 14 2 1 5 2 3 – – 39 pts

6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 5 -10 1 10 6 7 8 2 – – 39 pts

GBR:

9th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 3 9 11 5 12 -14 10 – – 52 pts

Nacra 17- Mixed after 9 races (4 entries)

1st NED 484 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 1 1 1 2 1 -4 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GER 112 Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND 2 -3 3 3 2 1 2 2 2 – – 17 pts

3rd ITA 73 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI 3 2 2 1 3 2 -5 5 5 – – 23 pts

4th ITA 7 Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI -4 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .