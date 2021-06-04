Australia first foreign team to arrive for Tokyo Olympic Games

Australia’s softball team is the first foreign team to arrive in Japan for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games.

NHK World-Japan media reported that the 30 players and staff landed at Narita Airport on Tuesday 1 June, and are having to navigate strict coronavirus protocols designed to keep the Games safe.

The Australians arrived early to adjust from their southern hemisphere winter to a humid Japanese summer, but are mainly sequestered in their hotel.

All members of the Australian softball team have been vaccinated, but are still required to take PCR tests every day they are in Japan, and follow the strict Tokyo Games Playbook for athletes and officials.

The players and support staff are not allowed to leave their hotel except via a back door to visit the training ground, to ensure minimal contact with other guests or locals.

Plans to stage a welcome ceremony for the team were cancelled, as well as plans for school visits by the players.

Originally, 528 municipalities registered to be host towns for foreign teams. More than 100 of them have either withdrawn or been told the teams are no longer coming.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have ruled out a second postponement of the Games.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said she was “100 per cent” certain the Olympics would be held next month.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from 23 July to 8 August. The Paralympics take place between 24 August and 5 September 2021.

