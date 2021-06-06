Sail Grand Prix Action in Taranto – Day 2 Final

The United States, Japan and Spain made it to the final Winner Takes All race at the Sail Grand Prix event in Taranto, Italy.

And in the nerve-racking final it was Nathan Outteridge who brought Japan through to take victory after Jimmy Spithill’s United States boat broke their rudder when leading in the final stages.

With a better breeze Sunday the teams started with full crews on board for the first two races, but sailed the final with just three on board as the wind dropped again . . . which actually made for an interesting race.

No magic story for Paul Goodison and Great Britain who were never on the pace.

But they head to Piymouth, UK, in second place on the overall series leaderboard, just one point behind Phil Robertson’s Spain, with Japan in third place.





Day 2 – Final Winner Takes All race . . .



1st Japan – Nathan Outteridge

2nd Spain – Phil Robertson

3rd United States – Jimmy Spithill – Rudder breakage

Day 2 – First race . . . Race 4

1st New Zealand – Arnaud Psarofaghis

2nd United States – Jimmy Spithill

3rd Japan – Nathan Outteridge

4th Denmark – Nicolai Sehested

5th Australia – Tom Slingsby

6th Great Britain – Paul Goodison

7th Spain – Phil Robertson

8th France – Billy Besson

Day 2 – Race 5

1st Japan – Nathan Outteridge

2nd Australia – Tom Slingsby

3rd Denmark – Nicolai Sehested

4th Great Britain – Paul Goodison

5th Spain – Phil Robertson

6th France – Billy Besson

7th New Zealand – Arnaud Psarofaghis

8th United States – Jimmy Spithill