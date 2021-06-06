Ocean Race Europe leg 2 underway

The second leg of The Ocean Race Europe got underway Sunday in Cascais, Portugal where the competing yachts set off on a four-day offshore passage to Alicante, Spain.

The course for leg two sees the fleet pass Portugal’s coastal capital city Lisbon and then south on to Cape St. Vincent, the southwestern-most point in Portugal and Europe.

Here the boats turn southeast towards the Strait of Gibraltar. Conditions in the Gibraltar Strait are expected to be rough, with headwinds peaking to 40 knots on Monday when the race fleet are expected to pass through.

Approximately two miles from the start, 11th Hour Racing Team was involved in a collision with a small, anchored, motorboat. There were no injuries on either boat, and the motorboat returned to port under its own power and unassisted.

11th Hour Racing Team also returned to port, having suspended racing, to assess damage to its port foil. After approximately two hours ashore, the team signalled its intent to restart the leg later on Sunday evening.

Based on the latest weather models the teams are predicted to complete leg two in four days, with an ETA in Alicante on Thursday 9 June.

Positions at 21:21 UTC – 6 June 2021

Leg 2 VO65 – Cascais to Alicante – – DTL and Speed Kts

1. Sailing Poland – – 0.00 nm 17.60 kts

2. AMBERSAIL-2 – – 0.43 nm 20.40 kts

3. Team Childhood I – – 0.64 nm 19.60 kts

4. Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team – – 0.70 nm 20.10 kts

5. AkzoNobel Ocean Racing – – 0.78 nm 19.50 kts

6. Viva México – – 2.67 nm 15.10 kts

7. The Austrian Ocean Race Project – – 6.26 nm 15.50 kts

Leg 2 IMOCA – Cascais to Alicante – – DTL and Speed Kts

1. LinkedOut – – 0.00 nm 19.10 kts

2. Bureau Vallée – – 1.13 nm 21.00 kts

3. Offshore Team Germany – – 2.55 nm 16.50 kts

4. CORUM L’ Épargne – – 7.37 nm 15.20 kts

5. 11th Hour Racing Team – – 73.43 nm 17.00 kts

