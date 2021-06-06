Lovering and Alvarado are Flying Fifteen 2021 Southern Champions

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado of Hayling Island SC won the 2021 Southern Championship at WPNSA over the weekend of the 5 and 6 June.

Lovering and Alvarado won three of the five races completed to finish with 7 points, five points clear of second placed Peter and Jo Allam of Parkstone YC.

In third place were Greg Wells and DT Tulloch of Hayling Island SC, and in fourth Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water SC, each claiming a race win.

Flying Fifteen 2021 Southern Championship – Final after 5 races (22 entries)

1st 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – Hayling Island SC – – 7 pts

2nd 3793 Peter Allam and Jo Allam – Parkstone YC – – 12 pts

3rd 4030 Greg Wells and DT Tulloch – Hayling Island SC – – 14 pts

4th 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – Draycote Water SC – – 15 pts

5th 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant – Hayling Island SC – – 16 pts

6th 4061 Chris Waples and Tom Waples – Hayling Island SC – – 18 pts

7th 4055 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 25 pts

8th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – RHYC – – 28 pts

9th 4092 Nigel Biggs and Peter Evans – Howth YC – – 32 pts

10th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 39 pts

11th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – Hayling Island SC – – 41 pts

12th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown – Lyme Regis SC – – 41 pts

13th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar – RHYC – – 43 pts

14th 3862 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan – Broadwater SC – – 45 pts

15th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – Draycote Water SC – – 51 pts

16th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter – Grafham Water SC – – 52 pts

17th 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie – Parkstone YC – – 53 pts

18th 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell – Parkstone YC – – 57 pts

19th 4027 Michael Clapp and Howard Shawyer – Datchet Water SC – – 62 pts

20th 2260 John Hanson and Helen Selden – Datchet Water SC – – 75 pts

21st 4084 Tim O’Brien and Sam Neal – Grafham Water SC – – 79 pts

22nd 3969 Peter Card and Stephen Card – TBA – – 79 pts