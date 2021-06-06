Lovering and Alvarado are Flying Fifteen 2021 Southern Champions

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado of Hayling Island SC won the 2021 Southern Championship at WPNSA over the weekend of the 5 and 6 June.
Lovering and Alvarado won three of the five races completed to finish with 7 points, five points clear of second placed Peter and Jo Allam of Parkstone YC.
In third place were Greg Wells and DT Tulloch of Hayling Island SC, and in fourth Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett of Draycote Water SC, each claiming a race win.
Flying Fifteen 2021 Southern Championship – Final after 5 races (22 entries)
1st 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – Hayling Island SC – – 7 pts
2nd 3793 Peter Allam and Jo Allam – Parkstone YC – – 12 pts
3rd 4030 Greg Wells and DT Tulloch – Hayling Island SC – – 14 pts
4th 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – Draycote Water SC – – 15 pts
5th 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant – Hayling Island SC – – 16 pts
6th 4061 Chris Waples and Tom Waples – Hayling Island SC – – 18 pts
7th 4055 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 25 pts
8th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson – RHYC – – 28 pts
9th 4092 Nigel Biggs and Peter Evans – Howth YC – – 32 pts
10th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 39 pts
11th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – Hayling Island SC – – 41 pts
12th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown – Lyme Regis SC – – 41 pts
13th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar – RHYC – – 43 pts
14th 3862 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan – Broadwater SC – – 45 pts
15th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – Draycote Water SC – – 51 pts
16th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter – Grafham Water SC – – 52 pts
17th 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie – Parkstone YC – – 53 pts
18th 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell – Parkstone YC – – 57 pts
19th 4027 Michael Clapp and Howard Shawyer – Datchet Water SC – – 62 pts
20th 2260 John Hanson and Helen Selden – Datchet Water SC – – 75 pts
21st 4084 Tim O’Brien and Sam Neal – Grafham Water SC – – 79 pts
22nd 3969 Peter Card and Stephen Card – TBA – – 79 pts