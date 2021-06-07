Southworth and Team Hamble retain Quarter Ton Cup

Ian Southworth and the Team Hamble crew of Protis retained the Quarter Ton Cup title that they previously won in 2019, the last time the trophy was raced for.

Southworth together his winning crew from 2019, Led Pritchard, Lincoln Redding, John Santy and Mike Stannard, won four of the 12 races, to also win the Bullet Trophy for the boat achieving the most first places.

In second place overall was three-time winner Louise Morton with her very successful Bullet all-female crew, comprising the Macgregor sisters Lucy, Nicky and Kate, Suzy Russell and Colette Richmond.

Third place went to Niall Dowling’s Per Elisa team just one point further back.

Top Corinthian team were Edward White’s mainly family crew on Joke, in tenth overall.

Peter Morton and his crew on Cote received the Roger Swinney Trophy for the first boat overall with a handicap TCF of 0.906.

The Kemp Plate was awarded to Olivia Anne, the Walking Stick for the oldest bowman in the fleet went to Protis’ Led Pritchard and the Concours d’Elegance award for the best turned out boat was awarded to Duncan Pearce’s Pacifist.

The event took place off Cowes, organised by the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Quarter Ton Cup 2021 – Final Overall after 12 races, 1 discard

1st FRA 8214 Protis – Team Hamble/Ian Southworth – – 34.5 pts

2nd GBR 7775 R Bullet – Louise Morton – – 43 pts

3rd GBR 222 R Per Elisa – Niall Dowling – – 44 pts

4th NZL 3311 Blackfun – Kieran Hayward – – 47 pts

5th GBR 502 Catch – Olivia Dowling – – 51.5 pts

6th F 8051 BLT – Sam Laidlaw – – 64 pts

7th FRA 7891 Bullit – Julian Metherell – – 72.5 pts

8th ESP3090 Cote – Peter Morton – – 75.5 pts

9th GBR501 Illegal – William McNeill – – 109.5 pts

10th GBR 2736 R Joker – Edward White – – 115 pts

11th GBR 7557 Innuendo – Toby Mumford – – 115.5 pts

12th GBR 7447 R Pacifist – Duncan Peace – – 120.5 pts

13th NZL4320 Hellaby – Robbie Stewart – – 121 pts

14th GBR 7881 R Tiger – Tom Daniel – – 121.5 pts

15th GBR 953 R Belinda – Tom Hill – – 153.5 pts

16th GBR 3416 Olivia Anne IV – Jan Thirkettle – – 157 pts

17th GBR 8788 R Theseus – Jim & Tom Prower – – 165 pts

