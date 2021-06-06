Ocean Race Europe – Coastal Race

The Ocean Race Europe fleet returned to competitive action in Cascais, Portugal Saturday for the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy coastal race.

A four-hour 40-nautical mile/75-kilometre sprint from Cascais to the Portuguese capital Lisbon and back.

In the IMOCA 60s, Charlie Enright’s American entry 11th Hour Racing Team made most of the early running.

But having led the five-boat fleet around the first two marks, on the way back upwind the United States foiler could not hold off the non-foiling Sailing Team Germany, skippered by Germany’s Robert Stanjek.

At the finish Offshore Team Germany took the win to collect three points.

11th Hour Racing Team took two points for second, with Thomas Ruyant’s LinkedOut closing out the podium for the final single bonus point.

The 12 international teams representing nine countries start Sunday on the second offshore leg to the city of Alicante on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Overall standings

VO65

1st The Austrian Ocean Race Project (AUT) – 7 points

2nd Ambersail-2 (LTU) – 6 points

3rd AkzoNobel Ocean Racing (NED) – 5 points

4th Sailing Poland (POL) – 5 points

5th Team Childhood I – 5 points

6th Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team (POR) – 4 points

7th Viva México (MEX) – 2 points

IMOCA 60

1st 11th Hour Racing Team (USA) – 6 points

2nd Offshore Team Germany (GER) – 5 points

3rd CORUM L’ Épargne (FRA) – 5 points

4th LinkedOut (FRA) – 4 points

5th Bureau Vallée (FRA) – 1 point

