Alastair Brown wins inaugural Grafham Belle

Alastair Brown sailed his ILCA 7/Laser to victory at the inaugural Grafham Belle in round 2 of the Selden SailJuice Winter Series.

Brown’s three wins from six races gave the Stokes Bay SC sailor overall victory after a tiebreak with reigning Series Champions, the 2000 team of Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge from Thorney Island SC.

Just two points behind the leaders and taking third place overall was the Solo of Matthew Frary from Norfolk Broads YC, who had been overnight leader at the end of day 1.

Despite an unpromising weather forecast of little wind and wintery conditions in the week, competitors were treated to glorious conditions on both days, with winds gusting into double figures, albeit shifty under the passing clouds.

Other race winners included the faster boats such as Tom Gillard and Richard Pepperdine’s 505 winning the second race followed by Colin and Oly Murray’s Norfolk Punt which took victory in the third heat.

Grafham Belle Overall leading rankings (29 entries)



1st Laser Alastair BROWN Stokes Bay SC – – 14 pts

2nd 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE Thorney Island SC – – 14 pts

3rd Solo Matthew FRARY Norfolk Broads YC – – 16 pts

4th 505 Tom GILLARD and Richard PEPPERDINE Staunton Harold SC – – 18 pts

5th RS Vareo Nick CRICKMORE WOBYC – – 29 pts

6th RS Vareo Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC – – 39 pts

7th Solo Patrick OVERS Paxton Lakes SC – – 39.5 pts

8th Challenger Val MILLWARD Rutland SC – – 41.5 pts

9th 505 Penny CLARK and Russ CLARK Stokes Bay SC – – 43 pts

10th Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY Yorkshire Dales SC – – 43 pts

Category rankings (based on extracted results)

Fast Asymmetric

1st Norfolk Punt 94 Yorkshire Dales SC Colin MURRAY / Oly MURRAY

2nd RS500 1681 Grafham Water SC Peter CURTIS / James CURTIS

3rd RS400 971 Grafham Water SC Simon KITCHEN / Abbi HOOPER

Fast Symmetric

1st 505 9177 Staunton Harold Tom GILLARD / Richard PEPPERDINE

2nd 505 9196 SBSC Penny CLARK / Russ CLARK

3rd Fireball 14844 Port Dinorwic Kath BROATCH / Joy JAMES

Slow Asymmetric

1st 2000 22658 Thorney Island SC Simon HORSFIELD / Katie BURRIDGE

2nd RS Vareo 162 WOBYC / Nick CRICKMORE

3rd RS Vareo 407 Emberton Park SC Luke FISHER

Slow

1st Solo 5953 Norfolk Broads YC Matthew FRARY

2nd Laser 199007 Stokes Bay SC Alastair BROWN

3rd Solo 5904 Paxton Lakes SC Patrick OVERS

Lady

1st Challenger 312 Rutland SC Val MILLWARD

Craftinsure Family Rankings

505 9196 Penny and Russ Clark

Next event in the Selden SailJuice Winter Series is a long distance 26-miler, the Medway Marathon on Saturday 19 June.

Meanwhile in north Wales it’s an inland marathon for those competing in the popular Bala Long Distance, at Bala SC on 19 & 20 June.

