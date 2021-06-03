Day 2 of the Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik

Best of the British competitors was again Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser (1, -8) who now leads with 8 points after four flight races.

In second is Joel Perez of Spain tied on 9 points with Benjamin Vadnis and Stefano Peschierra. Also moving up is fifth placed Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.

Britain’s Tokyo bound Tom Squires (9, -11, 5) drops to fourth overall in the RSX, but remains in touch with the podium trio . . . Poland’s Piotr Myszka, Mattia Camboni of italy and Thomas Goyard of France.

Britain’s Alison Young (1, 26), won the first Radial race but was then 26th in the second, so only climbs to 17th overall after four races.



Leading is Marie Barrue (8, 48) of France despite a poor day, but was able to discard her 48 to maintain a three point lead ahead of the USA’s Paige Railey, with Agata Barwininska of Poland now in third place.

Overnight podium placed Marit Bouwmeester of Holland and Emma Plassschaert of Belgium both had double-digit scores and drop to ninth and fiftenth respectively.

In the Nacra 17, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (2,1,-4) of Holland keep their lead.

Laser – Men after 4 races (61 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 6 1 1 -8 – – 8 pts

2nd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ -14 1 1 7 – – 9 pts

3rd HUN Benjamin VADNAI 4 4 -14 1 – – 9 pts

4th PER Stefano PESCHIERA -11 2 2 5 – – 9 pts

5th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 1 -13 8 1 – – 10 pts

6th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD -19 2 6 2 – – 10 pts

Radial – Women after 4 races (58 entries)

1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE 2 2 8 -48 – – 12 pts

2nd USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 8 -25 2 5 – – 15 pts

3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA 6 12 -58 3 – – 21 pts

4th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA -36 1 12 13 – – 26 pts

5th GUA 190816 Isabella MAEGLI AGÜERO 14 7 -42 7 – – 28 pts

6th ARG 210179 Luciana CARDOZO 7 21 -30 1 – – 29 pts

Best GBR:

17th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 22 -28 1 26 – – 49 pts

RSX Men after 5 races (21 entries)

1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 1 1 2 3 -17 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 3 6 -7 1 3 – – 13 pts

3rd FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 8 2 4 4 -10 – – 18 pts

4th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 3 9 -11 5 – – 19 pts

5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 5 -10 1 10 6 – – 22 pts

6th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ -9 5 6 7 7 – – 25 pts

RSX – Women after 4 races (7 entries)

1st ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV -5 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 2 -6 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS -3 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS 1 4 4 -5 – – 9 pts

5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN 4 -7 6 4 – – 14 pts

6th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO -6 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

7th ARG 36 Maria Celia TEJERINA MACKERN -7 3 7 7 – – 17 pts

No GBR

Nacra 17- Mixed after 6 races (4 entries)

1st NED Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 1 1 1 2 1 -4 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI -3 2 2 1 3 2 – – 10 pts

3rd GER Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND 2 -3 3 3 2 1 – – 11 pts

4th ITA Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI -4 4 4 4 4 3 – – 19 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .