Day 2 of the Olympic Classes Allianz Regatta in Medemblik

Best of the British competitors was again Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser (1, -8) who now leads with 8 points after four flight races.
In second is Joel Perez of Spain tied on 9 points with Benjamin Vadnis and Stefano Peschierra. Also moving up is fifth placed Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.
Britain’s Tokyo bound Tom Squires (9, -11, 5) drops to fourth overall in the RSX, but remains in touch with the podium trio . . . Poland’s Piotr Myszka, Mattia Camboni of italy and Thomas Goyard of France.
Britain’s Alison Young (1, 26), won the first Radial race but was then 26th in the second, so only climbs to 17th overall after four races.
Leading is Marie Barrue (8, 48) of France despite a poor day, but was able to discard her 48 to maintain a three point lead ahead of the USA’s Paige Railey, with Agata Barwininska of Poland now in third place.
Overnight podium placed Marit Bouwmeester of Holland and Emma Plassschaert of Belgium both had double-digit scores and drop to ninth and fiftenth respectively.
In the Nacra 17, Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (2,1,-4) of Holland keep their lead.
Laser – Men after 4 races (61 entries)
1st GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 6 1 1 -8 – – 8 pts
2nd ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ -14 1 1 7 – – 9 pts
3rd HUN Benjamin VADNAI 4 4 -14 1 – – 9 pts
4th PER Stefano PESCHIERA -11 2 2 5 – – 9 pts
5th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 1 -13 8 1 – – 10 pts
6th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD -19 2 6 2 – – 10 pts
Radial – Women after 4 races (58 entries)
1st FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE 2 2 8 -48 – – 12 pts
2nd USA 197111 Paige RAILEY 8 -25 2 5 – – 15 pts
3rd POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA 6 12 -58 3 – – 21 pts
4th RUS 217474 Ekaterina ZYUZINA -36 1 12 13 – – 26 pts
5th GUA 190816 Isabella MAEGLI AGÜERO 14 7 -42 7 – – 28 pts
6th ARG 210179 Luciana CARDOZO 7 21 -30 1 – – 29 pts
Best GBR:
17th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 22 -28 1 26 – – 49 pts
RSX Men after 5 races (21 entries)
1st POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA 1 1 2 3 -17 – – 7 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI 3 6 -7 1 3 – – 13 pts
3rd FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 8 2 4 4 -10 – – 18 pts
4th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 2 3 9 -11 5 – – 19 pts
5th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN 5 -10 1 10 6 – – 22 pts
6th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ -9 5 6 7 7 – – 25 pts
RSX – Women after 4 races (7 entries)
1st ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV -5 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI 2 -6 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd NED 3 Lilian de GEUS -3 2 3 3 – – 8 pts
4th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS 1 4 4 -5 – – 9 pts
5th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN 4 -7 6 4 – – 14 pts
6th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO -6 5 5 6 – – 16 pts
7th ARG 36 Maria Celia TEJERINA MACKERN -7 3 7 7 – – 17 pts
No GBR
Nacra 17- Mixed after 6 races (4 entries)
1st NED Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 1 1 1 2 1 -4 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Alice CIALFI -3 2 2 1 3 2 – – 10 pts
3rd GER Jesse LINDSTÄDT and Jill PALAND 2 -3 3 3 2 1 – – 11 pts
4th ITA Gabriele CENTRONE and Sofia LEONI -4 4 4 4 4 3 – – 19 pts
No GBR