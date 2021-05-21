Watson nails Marathon race day at iQFoil International on Garda

On Friday the iQFoil International Race Committee set the long course for the Marathon, the third discipline of the iQFOiL revolutionary format that counts double.
After a spectacular Rabbit Start, six miles sailing upwind and six downwind proved to be challenging for both boys and girls.
The first to cross the line was Britain’s Islay Watson to confirm her second place overall. She was followed by Holland’s Sara Wennekes and then Lucie Belbeoch of France.
In the Men the winner of the Marathon was Clement Burgeois (FRA), followed by his fellow countryman Nicolas Goyard and then Huig-Jan Tak of Holland.
Saturday is the fifth and final day of the 2021 iQFOiL International Games and the knock-out Medal Races will take place for the best 12 of the overall ranking.
The first and second will go straight to the final race, the third and fourth will go to the semis and from fifth to twelfth will race in the quarter final.
The last four of every race will be eliminated and won’t access to the next round, until a winner-takes-it-all final among the four best sailors of each fleet.
Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)
1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch – – 3 – – 16 pts
2nd GBR529 Islay Watson – – 1 – – 22 pts
3rd FRA31 Lola Sorin – – 15 – – 55 pts
4th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar – – 4 – – 56 pts
5th FRA775 Delphine Cousin – – -34 – – 57 pts
6th GER33 Lena Erdil – – 7 – – 59 pts
7th NED33 Sara Wennekes – – 2 – – 78 pts
8th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska – – 6 – – 91 pts
9th ISR2 Daniela Peleg – – 5 – – 94 pts
10th FRA118 Marion Mortefon – – -28 – – 97 pts
11th FRA712 Manon Pianazza – – 24 – – 97 pts
12th ISR7 Maya Morris – – 14 – – 105 pts
Other GBR
15th GBR714 Emily Hall – – 134.0 pts
Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)
1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard 2 – – 13 pts
2nd NED465 Huig Jan Tak 3 – – 35 pts
3rd FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 1 – – 45 pts
4th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel 8 – – 51 pts
5th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin 10 – – 63 pts
6th GBR983 Matthew Barton 6 – – 69 pts
7th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 14 – – 83 pts
8th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet 7 – – 92 pts
9th ARU4 Ethan Westera 4 – – 103 pts
10th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen 22 – – 105 pts
11th NED36 Max Castelein 13 – – 106 pts
12th SUI63 Elia Colombo 9 – – 106 pts