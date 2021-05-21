Watson nails Marathon race day at iQFoil International on Garda

On Friday the iQFoil International Race Committee set the long course for the Marathon, the third discipline of the iQFOiL revolutionary format that counts double.

After a spectacular Rabbit Start, six miles sailing upwind and six downwind proved to be challenging for both boys and girls.

The first to cross the line was Britain’s Islay Watson to confirm her second place overall. She was followed by Holland’s Sara Wennekes and then Lucie Belbeoch of France.

In the Men the winner of the Marathon was Clement Burgeois (FRA), followed by his fellow countryman Nicolas Goyard and then Huig-Jan Tak of Holland.



Saturday is the fifth and final day of the 2021 iQFOiL International Games and the knock-out Medal Races will take place for the best 12 of the overall ranking.

The first and second will go straight to the final race, the third and fourth will go to the semis and from fifth to twelfth will race in the quarter final.

The last four of every race will be eliminated and won’t access to the next round, until a winner-takes-it-all final among the four best sailors of each fleet.

Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)

1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch – – 3 – – 16 pts

2nd GBR529 Islay Watson – – 1 – – 22 pts

3rd FRA31 Lola Sorin – – 15 – – 55 pts

4th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar – – 4 – – 56 pts

5th FRA775 Delphine Cousin – – -34 – – 57 pts

6th GER33 Lena Erdil – – 7 – – 59 pts

7th NED33 Sara Wennekes – – 2 – – 78 pts

8th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska – – 6 – – 91 pts

9th ISR2 Daniela Peleg – – 5 – – 94 pts

10th FRA118 Marion Mortefon – – -28 – – 97 pts

11th FRA712 Manon Pianazza – – 24 – – 97 pts

12th ISR7 Maya Morris – – 14 – – 105 pts

Other GBR

15th GBR714 Emily Hall – – 134.0 pts

Full results here . . .

Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)

1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard 2 – – 13 pts

2nd NED465 Huig Jan Tak 3 – – 35 pts

3rd FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 1 – – 45 pts

4th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel 8 – – 51 pts

5th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin 10 – – 63 pts

6th GBR983 Matthew Barton 6 – – 69 pts

7th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 14 – – 83 pts

8th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet 7 – – 92 pts

9th ARU4 Ethan Westera 4 – – 103 pts

10th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen 22 – – 105 pts

11th NED36 Max Castelein 13 – – 106 pts

12th SUI63 Elia Colombo 9 – – 106 pts

Full results here . . .