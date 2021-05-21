597 Optimists Race at Lake Garda Optimist Meeting

Almost 600 Optimist sailors from twenty countries are competing in the 39th edition of the Garda Optimist Meeting this weekend.

In the crowded 512 strong Junior fleet, who are racing in four flights, the leader after Day 1 is Quan Adriano Cardi who took two consecutive victories in the Blue division.

In second place is local sailor Alex Demurtas, who finished the first day with a third and first place in the Green fleet.

And in third place is Alessandro Maria Ricci after a sixth and a race win in the Red fleet.

The Junior podium is thus topped by three Italian sailors.

The younger Cadet fleet with 85 competitors is topped by local sailor, Irene Faini with first and second places.

She is followed by Jesper Karslen with a 2 and 7 on equal points with Marco Aloisi with a 4 and 5 place.

The racing continues until the finals on Sunday.

Junior Fleet – Garda Optimist Meeting after 2 races (512 entries)

1st ITA 9492 Quan Adriano Cardi – M LNI Ostia Roma 1 1 — 2 pts

2nd ITA 9517 Alex Demurtas – M FVR 3 1 — 4 pts

3rd ITA 9467 Alessandro Maria Ricci – M LNI Ostia 6 1 — 7 pts

4th GER 1459 David Plettner – M Byc 2 5 — 7 pts

5th SWE 4854 Selma Hård – F KKKK 2 7 — 9 pts

6th ITA 9385 Giuseppe Montesano – M TPK CNT Sirena 5 5 — 10 pts

7th UKR 8668 Alina Shapovalova – F Odessa Transbunker Sailing Team 7 5 — 12 pts

8th GER 1610 Winter Lysander – M Norddeutscher Regattaverein 6 6 — 12 pts

9th ITA 9505 SOFIA BOMMARTINI – F FRAGLIA VELA MALCESINE 10 3 — 13 pts

10th DEN 8689 Frederik Dam Hastrup – M Skovshoved 11 3 — 14 pts

