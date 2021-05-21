RC44 Return to Action after 18 month layoff

The high performance owner-driver RC44 one designs successfully completed three races on the Bay of Piran, having not raced since November 2019.

Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika posted by far the most consistent results on day 1, returning ashore with a four point lead. Behind her the competition is far closer with just four points separating second from seventh places.

Hugues Lepic’s Team Aleph currently holds second overall, on the same points at Team CEEREF which bracketed their race two win with two deeper results.

John Bassadone’s newly rechristened Peninsula Racing had a tough day.

After a solid second in the first race, they were unable to fight back from an OCS in race two and then had the top of their rig damaged and Windex torn off after Chris Bake’s Team Aqua clashed rigs with them at the start of the third race (for which Bake’s team was awarded two penalty points).

44Cup – Overall after 3 races

1. 🇷🇺 Team Nika 1 3 4 – 8 pts

2. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing 5 6 1 – 12 pts

3. 🇸🇮 Team CEEREF 6 1 5 – 12 pts

4. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing 2 8 3 – 13 pts

5. 🇷🇺 Atom Tavatuy 8 4 2 – 14 pts

6. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua 4 2 7 (2) – 15 pts

7. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing 3 5 8 – 16 pts

8. 🇲🇨 Charisma 7 7 6 – 20 pts