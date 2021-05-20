Leaders get richer at iQFoil International on Garda

The rich got richer on day 3 of the 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda, with both Lucie Belbeoch and Nicolas Goyard extending their respective fleet leads.

Plenty of course racing for both fleets, and Lucie Belbeoch extended her lead with four more wins from five races, now ten points clear of Britain’s Islay Watson who recovered in the later races with a 3,2,2 to stay in touch.

Britain’s Emily Hall picked up the penultimate race win and moved up nine places to finish the day in 17th overall.

Delphine Cousin sailed well to remain in third place, eight points off Watson and just two points ahead of a fast improving Lola Sorin.



The men’s fleet leader, Nicolas Goyard stretched his lead to 20 points, but faces new challengers to his title bid.

Holland’s Huig Jan Tak stormed into second place, just two points ahead of defending champion Sebastian Koerdel who took two races wins as he moved onto the podium.

Matt Barton of Britain was able to discard a couple of high scores, and moved up to seventh overall.

The plan Friday is for a morning session with the third format of iQFOiL Class, the Marathon. Six miles upwind and six miles downwind of pure speed on the Olympic foiling boards.

Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)

1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch 1 3 1 1 -15 1 1 1 -9 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR529 Islay Watson 1 1 3 5 3 -18 -6 3 2 2 – – 20 pts

3rd FRA775 Delphine Cousin 3 1 7 3 -21 4 3 4 -8 3 – – 28 pts

4th FRA31 Lola Sorin 7 5 BFD 1 7 2 2 2 -10 4 – – 30 pts

5th GER33 Lena Erdil -27 7.0 RDG 1 -9 1 9 8 8 4 7 – – 45 pts

6th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar 5 7 3 5 7 10 -22 -16 3 8 – – 48 pts

7th FRA118 Marion Mortefon 3 3 5 7 9 5 18 -22 -19 6 – – 56 pts

8th FRA712 Manon Pianazza 5 9 7 3 -25 6 4 9 -16 14 – – 57 pts

9th NED33 Sara Wennekes 9 5 -25 -15 11 13 10 10 7 9 – – 74 pts

10th ISR7 Maya Morris -19 11 11 7 5 12 14 -15 6 11 – – 77 pts

Other GBR:

17th GBR714 Emily Hall 21 17 BFD 23 -29 14 11 7 1 20 – – 114 pts

Full results here . . .

Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)

1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard 1 1 1 1 -3 1 -11 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd NED465 Huig Jan Tak -17 1 5 BFD 1 3 5 7 6 – – 28 pts

3rd GER220 Sebastian Koerdel -29 5 1 5 15 -18 1 2 1 – – 30 pts

4th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 1 5 1 DSQ 2 4 21 -24 8 – – 42 pts

5th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 5 9 9 5 4 6 -22 -15 12 – – 50 pts

6th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin 9 9 1 9 11 2 -23 -12 11 – – 52 pts

7th GBR983 Matthew Barton -25 13 9 1 -25 10 7 13 3 – – 56 pts

8th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen 9 5 5 17 10 -27 8 4 -20 – – 58 pts

9th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet 9 17 9 1 -40 12 -29 11 10 – – 69 pts

10th SUI63 Elia Colombo 13 -17 BFD 13 7 17 10 8 7 – – 75 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR360 Andy Brown 9 -61 17 37 26 5 41 DNC 9 – – 144 pts

34th GBR102 James Hatcher 21 -53 49 DNC 43 33 24 20 17 – – 207 pts

Full results here . . .