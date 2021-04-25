RS:X Windsurfing World Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.

Six races completed and the first discard taken.

Leader in the Men is Kiran Badloe (4,1,2) of Holland now nine points clear ahead of Mattia Camboni who is tied on 19 points with Yoav Cohen, both of Israel.

Britain’s Tom Squires (8,6,20) drops to eighth overall with 41 points.

In the women’s event, after six races, Lilian de Geus (4,1,2) of Holland is six points clear of Katy Spychakov of Israel and Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland who are tied on 16 points.

Britain’s Emma Wilson (2,14,8) is in fifth place ten points behind fourth placed Charline Picon of France.



RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 6 races (28 entries)

1st NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 -7 1 4 1 2 – – 10 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – -5 2 5 3 5 1 – – 16 pts

3rd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 1 4 7 1 -10 3 – – 16 pts

4th FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 4 3 4 -7 2 4 – – 17 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 6 5 6 2 -14 8 – – 27 pts

6th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 7 9 2 6 -11 7 – – 31 pts

7th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 8 6 -11 9 4 6 – – 33 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – -19 12 8 5 7 5 – – 37 pts

9th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 12 -15 3 11 3 13 – – 42 pts

10th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 14 -16 9 8 6 11 – – 48 pts

RS:X Men – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 6 races (42 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 3 -11 3 1 2 – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -21 6 1 2 4 6 – – 19 pts

3rd ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – -24 9 3 1 3 3 – – 19 pts

4th GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 13 1 2 -14 2 8 – – 26 pts

5th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 3 7 6 4 -12 7 – – 27 pts

6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 4 4 7 9 5 -11 – – 29 pts

7th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 5 -18 13 11 8 4 – – 41 pts

8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 11 2 14 8 6 -20 – – 41 pts

9th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 6 5 -30 12 7 16 – – 46 pts

10th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 8 -19 4 15 10 12 – – 49 pts

