SailGP – Final Day of Bermuda Grand Prix

SailGP Live coverage and Full Race Replay of Bermuda Sail Grand Prix of the final day will be available here.

Ben Ainslie and the British SailGP Team won race 4, the first race of the second day in Bermuda.

In second were the Australians, then the Spanish, then a much better better performance from the Kiwis to finish fourth.

Major incident when Japan and USA collided and then USA capsized. No reported crew injuries.

In race 5 Ainslie needed to overtake the Spanish or French to get into the Final and he managed that when the Spanish almost lost a man overboard in a quick manouver.

And the Brits were into second place behind the Aussie boat for the final downwind leg.

Australia won race 5 with Britain taking second and France third, these three forming the Final, winner takes all race.

Final Race – winner takes all race



Australlian’s lead British and French teams accross the start line. At first gate Ainslie led ahead of Slingsby and the Aussie team, with French falling back.

At gate 4 Ainslie led as they split gates, with boatspeed for Ainslie at first looking slower but then picked up to stretch a 200+ metre lead on the final beat.

Final boundry tack taken together with Ainslie leading to the final mark and on to the finish line.

Second Tom Slingsby AUS, third Billy Besson FRA.



Bermuda Grand Prix – Final Positions

1st Great Britain – Ben Ainslie

2nd Australia – Tom Slingsby

3rd France – Billy Besson

Bermuda Grand Prix – Positions after 5 races

1st Australia – Tom Slingsby – – 10 10 10 9 10 – – 49 pts

2nd France – Billy Besson – – 9 7 7 6 7 – – 36 pts

3rd Great Britain – Ben Ainslie – – 4 4 9 10 9 – – 36 pts

4th Spain – Phil Robertson – – 6 8 5 8 8 – – 35 pts

5th Japan – Nathan Outteridge – – 8 9 6 1 0 – – 24 pts

6th New Zealand – Peter Burling – – 5 3 3 7 6 – – 24 pts

7th United States – Jimmy Spithill – – 7 5 8 1 0 – – 21 pts

8th Denmark – Nicolai Sehested – – 1 6 4 5 5 – – 21 pts

