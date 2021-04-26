Cayard and Lawrence win Star Western Hemisphere Championship

Paul Cayard and Luke Lawrence (USA) are the 2021 Star Western Hemisphere Champions after a flawless series, leading the scoreboard since day one.

Both American, but not from Miami, they know this race course so well they could almost be considered locals and they have only raced together once before when they finished third at the Midwinter Series on these very waters last February.

In second place the Danish/German team with Jørgen Shoenherr and Markus Koy had a very consistent weekend, dropping a seventh in the first race, they’ve always finished in the top three and recorded a win.

They are only three points behind the winners and two in front of the third place team, the 2016 Star World Champions Augie Diaz (USA) and Bruno Prada (BRA).

Star Western Hemisphere Championship

1st USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Luke Lawrence – – 10 pts

2nd DEN 8532 Jorgen Schonherr / Markus Koy – – 13 pts

3rd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada – – 15 pts

4th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 28 pts

5th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Guy Avellon – – 29 pts

6th USA 8440 James Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 33 pts

7th ARG 8498 Alberto Zanetti / Lucas Altolaguirre – – 41 pts

8th USA 8555 John Dane / Tim Ray – – 49 pts

9th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / TC Belco – – 51 pts

10th USA 7996 Matthew Rajacich / Eric Wagner – – 57 pts

11th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube – – 60 pts

12th USA 8275 Nick Madigan / Rob Scrivenor – – 62 pts

13th USA 8159 Jock Kohlhas / Arthur Anosov – – 66 pts

14th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Jon Klerk – – 67 pts

15th USA 8521 Mike Hecky / Bob Krahulik – – 81 pts

16th GER 8396 Loither Geilen / Carlos Miquel – – 92 pts

17th DEN 8415 Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander – – 93 pts

18th USA 8208 Fabiano Vivacqua / Caio Gerassi – – 106 pts