RS:X World Championships – Badloe and de Geus lead into final day

Day 4 of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.

Nine races now completed, the first discard taken and just one more day to decide the final world titles for the RS:X board while still an Olympic class.

Holland’s Kiran Badloe (2,1,1) is a shoo-in for the Men’s title now 26 points ahead of Vyron Kokkalanis (3,4,7) of Greece, with Mattia Camboni (4,11,10) of Italy staking third place on the podium.

Britain’s Tom Squires (5,12,13) holds on to eighth overall.

In the women’s event, leader Lilian de Geus (2,5,4) of Holland faced considerable pressure from Charline Picon (1,1,5) of France who moves into second place, just three points off de Geus.

Katy Spychakov of Israel and Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland remain in third and fourth places, now seperated by four points.

While Britain’s Emma Wilson (5,2,7) stays in fifth place but now 13 points off the leading group.

RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 9 races (28 entries)

1st NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 -7 1 4 1 2 2 5 4 – – 21 pts

2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 4 3 4 -7 2 4 1 1 5 – – 24 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 2 5 3 5 1 4 -6 1 – – 26 pts

4th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 1 4 7 1 -10 3 6 4 2 – – 28 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 6 5 6 2 -14 8 5 2 7 – – 41 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – -19 12 8 5 7 5 7 3 6 – – 53 pts

7th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 12 -15 3 11 3 13 3 8 3 – – 56 pts

8th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 7 9 2 6 11 7 13 10 -15 – – 65 pts

9th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 8 6 11 9 4 6 12 -13 10 – – 66 pts

10th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 14 -16 9 8 6 11 9 9 14 – – 80 pts

RS:X Men – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 9 races (42 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 3 -11 3 1 2 2 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 13 1 2 -14 2 8 3 4 7 – – 40 pts

3rd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -21 6 1 2 4 6 4 11 10 – – 44 pts

4th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 4 4 7 9 5 -11 7 3 9 – – 48 pts

5th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 3 7 6 4 12 7 1 -14 8 – – 48 pts

6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – -24 9 3 1 3 3 15 10 11 – – 55 pts

7th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 5 -18 13 11 8 4 13 5 3 – – 62 pts

8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 11 2 14 8 6 -20 5 12 13 – – 71 pts

9th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 6 5 -30 12 7 16 22 2 2 – – 72 pts

10th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 15 14 -19 13 16 18 6 6 6 – – 94 pts

