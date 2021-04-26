RS:X World Championships – Badloe and de Geus lead into final day

Day 4 of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.
Nine races now completed, the first discard taken and just one more day to decide the final world titles for the RS:X board while still an Olympic class.
Holland’s Kiran Badloe (2,1,1) is a shoo-in for the Men’s title now 26 points ahead of Vyron Kokkalanis (3,4,7) of Greece, with Mattia Camboni (4,11,10) of Italy staking third place on the podium.
Britain’s Tom Squires (5,12,13) holds on to eighth overall.
In the women’s event, leader Lilian de Geus (2,5,4) of Holland faced considerable pressure from Charline Picon (1,1,5) of France who moves into second place, just three points off de Geus.
Katy Spychakov of Israel and Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland remain in third and fourth places, now seperated by four points.
While Britain’s Emma Wilson (5,2,7) stays in fifth place but now 13 points off the leading group.
RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 9 races (28 entries)
1st NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 -7 1 4 1 2 2 5 4 – – 21 pts
2nd FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 4 3 4 -7 2 4 1 1 5 – – 24 pts
3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 2 5 3 5 1 4 -6 1 – – 26 pts
4th POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 1 4 7 1 -10 3 6 4 2 – – 28 pts
5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 6 5 6 2 -14 8 5 2 7 – – 41 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – -19 12 8 5 7 5 7 3 6 – – 53 pts
7th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 12 -15 3 11 3 13 3 8 3 – – 56 pts
8th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 7 9 2 6 11 7 13 10 -15 – – 65 pts
9th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 8 6 11 9 4 6 12 -13 10 – – 66 pts
10th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE – – 14 -16 9 8 6 11 9 9 14 – – 80 pts
RS:X Men – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 9 races (42 entries)
1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 3 -11 3 1 2 2 1 1 – – 14 pts
2nd GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 13 1 2 -14 2 8 3 4 7 – – 40 pts
3rd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – -21 6 1 2 4 6 4 11 10 – – 44 pts
4th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 4 4 7 9 5 -11 7 3 9 – – 48 pts
5th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 3 7 6 4 12 7 1 -14 8 – – 48 pts
6th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – -24 9 3 1 3 3 15 10 11 – – 55 pts
7th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 5 -18 13 11 8 4 13 5 3 – – 62 pts
8th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 11 2 14 8 6 -20 5 12 13 – – 71 pts
9th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 6 5 -30 12 7 16 22 2 2 – – 72 pts
10th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 15 14 -19 13 16 18 6 6 6 – – 94 pts