49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Opening day success for GBR teams

Success for the British 49er and Nacra17 teams on the first day of qualifying races at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 world championships in Oman on Tuesday.

Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas top the 49er leaderboard, and John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in second place in the Nacra17.

Hawkins and Tomas (2,6,1) are tied on nine points with Kévin Fischer Guillou and Noé Delpec (3,4,2) of France, with the Australian pair Otto Henry and Miles Davey (4,1,5) in third with ten points.

In the Nacra17 event, Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu (1,2,5) of France have a one point lead, with Gimson and Burnet (3,5,1) second with nine points.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Guibilee (4,6,2) of Italy are third on 12 points.

In the 49erFX Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka (8,2,1) of Finland have a five point lead with 11 points.

Second are Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (5,3,8) of Norway with 16 points and third Lara Granier and Amélie Riou (6,1,13) of France on 26 points.

Britain’s Eleanor Keers and Sophie Ainsworth are in 19th place.

There are nine qualification races over three days to decide the cut-off for the finals.

49er World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)

1st GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris TOMAS 2 6 1 – – 9 pts

2nd FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

3rd AUS 112 Otto HENRY and Miles DAVEY 4 1 5 – – 10 pts

4th URU 117 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 7 1 3 – – 11 pts

5th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 5 6 – – 12 pts

6th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 8 2 3 – – 13 pts

7th POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH 2 8 7 – – 17 pts

8th HKG 880 Akira SAKAI and Russell AYLSWORTH 5 5 9 – – 19 pts

9th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 10 2 8 – – 20 pts

10th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 11 4 5 – – 20 pts

Other GBR:

22nd GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 15 10 – – 31 pts

49erFX World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (22 entries)

1st FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 8 2 1 – – 11 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5 3 8 – – 16 pts

3rd FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 6 1 13 – – 20 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 10 7 3 – – 20 pts

5th NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 1 18 2 – – 21 pts

6th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 4 9 9 – – 22 pts

7th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 12 5 7 – – 24 pts

8th CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela de MICHELI VITTURI 3 10 12 – – 25 pts

9th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 7 12 6 – – 25 pts

10th CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 17 8 5 – – 30 pts

GBR:

19th GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Sophie AINSWORTH 13 17 21 – – 51 pts

Nacra17 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (15 entries)

1st FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 5 1 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 4 6 2 – – 12 pts

4th GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 6 1 6 – – 13 pts

5th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 5 9 3 – – 17 pts

6th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 2 12 7 – – 21 pts

7th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 10 4 8 – – 22 pts

8th SWE 436 Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 12 3 9 – – 24 pts

9th SWE 439 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 7 14 4 – – 25 pts

10th USA 32 Ravi PARENT and Sara STONE 8 7 13 – – 28 pts

