The Protocol for the 37th America’s Cup has been agreed

The America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record INEOS Britannia have agreed the Protocol for the 37th America’s Cup.

Grant Dalton, CEO of The Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO and Team Principal of The Challenger or Record INEOS Britannia, will revel the Protocol for the 37th America’s Cup.

The official release will be at 18:00hrs GMT Tuesday 16 November for the UK (07:00hrs NZT Wednesday 17 November).

Latest venue rumour talk is that the Irish bid to host the 37th America’ Cup still has legs following the political/covid problems around the defence taking place in Auckland.

But tonight should clarify things . . . we hope!

Check back for the live broacast here . . .

Related post:

INEOS Britannia core team for 37th America’s Cup

37th America’s Cup Venue selection process to continue

37th America’s Cup – Can you spare a dime – someone, anyone?