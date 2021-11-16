Transat Jacques Vabre – Cammas and Caudrelier 300 miles ahead

After nine days of racing Maxi Edmond de Rothschild keeps getting faster at the front of the Ultimes whilst the Ocean Fifty class may well be shuffled as they enter the Doldrums.

The Ultimes have been speeding south since escaping the doldrums Monday. Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild are almost 300 miles ahead and have averaged 3-4 knots more over the early morning than the chasing boats.

The crews are now heading upwind towards the next waypoint at Fernando de Noronha.

While the IMOCA leading group has gybed and is starting a long starboard tack toward the entrance to the Doldrums.

LinkedOut, is still holding the lead but only 70 miles separate the top 5 boats. Apivia is only seven miles behind in second place. It’s a game of cat and mouse, who will blink first?

Primonial is still leading the Ocean Fifty, while Koesio and Solidaires en Peloton-ARSEP are closing the gap.

Further east, CGA-1001 Sourires and Arkema 4 seem to have opted for a more direct route. If conditions allow them a quick crossing, this could once again shake up the ranking.

The tightly bunched Class40 fleet continue to gybe to get to Cape Verde with the frontrunners likely slow while the chasing pack continue in good breeze.

Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 16 November at 10:00 hrs UK

CLASS40

1. Redman – Distance to destination 2675 Nm

2. Volvo – Distance to destination 2689 Nm

3. Banque du Léman – Distance to destination 2694 Nm

OCEAN FIFTY

1. Primonial – Distance to destination 2636 Nm

2. Koesio – Distance to destination 2717 Nm

3. Solidaires En Peloton – Distance to destination 2730 Nm

IMOCA

1. LinkedOut- Distance to destination 3357 Nm

2. Apivia – Distance to destination 3371 Nm

3. Charal – Distance to destination 3385 Nm

ULTIMES

1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Distance to destination 4135 Nm

2. Banque Populaire XI – Distance to destination 4396 Nm

3. SVR – Lazartigue – Distance to destination 4487 Nm

Full rankings available here . . .

