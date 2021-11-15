Scheidt and Matos win 2021 Star South American Championship

After a fierce duel with Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes, the two-time Olympic champion keeps his leading position

After eight balanced races, victory came in the last race for Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos, just two points separating them from Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes overall.

The bronze medal went to Juninho de Jesus and Guilherme de Almeida.

Zarif and Lopes won the first race of the day (R7), taking a provisional lead. While Scheidt and Matos sailed a recovery race after an incident, managing to finish in second place.

It was in the final race (R8) that everything changed. Zarif and Lopes were ahead of Scheidt and Matos but could only finish in fourth, not enough to overturn the Scheidt and Matos scoreline who were able to discard their sixth place finish.

The final eace was won by Juninho de Jesus and Guilherme de Almeida to claim third overall.

Ilhabela marked the third Star South American Championship for Robert Scheidt, the greatest name in Brazilian Olympic sport.

Star 2021 South American Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard

1 – Robert Scheidt | Ubiratan Matos (Banco do Brasil) – 11 pts

2 – Jorge Zarif | Arthur Lopes (Regatta) – 13 pts

3 – Mario de Jesus | Guilherme de Almeida (Vida Bandida) – 20 pts

4 – Pedro Lodovici | Samuel Gonçalves (Dom) – 26 pts

5 – Admar Gonzaga | Ronald Seifert (Maricota) – 31 pts

6 – Daniel De La Torre (ARG) | Maurício Bueno (Enrique) – 42 pts

7 – Robert Rittscher | Marcelo Valland (Born Free) – 47 pts

8 – Antonio Moreira | Arcelio Moreira (Culé) – 50 pts

9 – Marco Szili | Pedro Trouche (Viva la Vida) – 55 pts

10 – Fabiano Vivacqua | Caio Gerassi (Balada) – 68 pts