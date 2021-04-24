SailGP – Ghost in the Machine opening day in Bermuda

Available here is the ‘live’ broadcast of the first day of racing for the SailGP Season 2 opener – the Bermuda Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess.

Due to expected weather conditions in Bermuda, the racing was brought a day forward – Friday 23 April – and then being re-shown around the world today – Saturday 24 April – to keep the SailGP TV media happy.

Eight national teams go head to head to win the Season 2 opener on the iconic Great Sound.

This is the SailGP ‘Highlights’ of Day 1, scroll down for the full replay of Day 1 . . .



Skipper Tom Slingsby and defending champion Team Australia sit atop the day 1 leaderboard with 30 points.

They are followed by France with 23, Japan 23, the United States 20, Spain 19, Great Britain 17, Denmark 11 and New Zealand 11.

So, a poor result for the British team, finishing 7, 7, 2 and in sixth place after three races.

Reflecting on the opening day helm Ben Ainslie said:

“That was not a great day for us. We didn’t feel like we had full control of the boat and in these types of conditions against this level of competition any small error can you put at the back of the fleet.”

“It was nice to get a decent last race, coming away second with some crucial points, but we still gave away a strong lead which was frustrating.”

“We quickly learn from it and get top results in the first two races of the day on Sunday in order to make the final podium race”.

Bermuda Grand Prix – Positions after Day 1

1st Australia – Tom Slingsby – – 10 10 10 – – 30 pts

2nd France – Billy Besson – – 9 7 7 – – 23 pts

3rd Japan – Nathan Outteridge – – 8 9 6 – – 23 pts

4th United States – Jimmy Spithill – – 7 5 8 – – 20 pts

5th Spain – Phil Robertson – – 6 8 5 – – 19 pts

6th Great Britain – Ben Ainslie – – 4 4 9 – – 17 pts

7th New Zealand – Peter Burling – – 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

8th Denmark – Nicolai Sehested – – 1 6 4 – – 11 pts

There are two more fleet races scheduled for Sunday, with the top three teams advancing to a winner-take-all final race.

Racing resumes on Sunday 25 April at 18:00 BST. UK fans can watch live on Sky Sports and YouTube.

Here is the full Day 1 as streamed live . . ..

Related Post:

SailGP event brought forward 24 hours