RS:X ‘Gotas de Oro’ Windsurfing World Championships – Day 2

Second day of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.
Following the cancellation of the first days racing due to the extreme weather conditions, some racing was completed on Saturday.
Leader in the Men is Kiran Badloe (1,3,11) of Holland who is tied on 15 points with Tom Reuveny (4,4,7) of Israel, with another pair, Vyron Kokkalanis (13,1,2) and Piotr Myszka (3,7,6) of Poland one point back tied on 16 points.
In fifth place on 27 points is Britain’s Tom Squires (11,2,14) with Mattia Camboni (21,6,1) of Italy in sixth place.
In the women’s event, after the first race, Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland leads from Lilian de Geus of Holland and Blanca Manchon of Spain.
Britain’s Emma Wilson is in sixth place.
RS:X Men – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 3 races (42 entries)
1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 3 11 – – 15 pts
2nd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 4 4 7 – – 15 pts
3rd GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 13 1 2 – – 16 pts
4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 3 7 6 – – 16 pts
5th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 11 2 14 – – 27 pts
6th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 21 6 1 – – 28 pts
7th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 8 19 4 – – 31 pts
8th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 2 21 10 – – 33 pts
9th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 24 9 3 – – 36 pts
10th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 5 18 13 – – 36 pts
RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 1 race (28 entries)
1st POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 1 – – 1 pts
2nd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 – – 2 pts
3rd ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 3 – – 3 pts
4th FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 4 – – 4 pts
5th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 – – 5 pts
6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 6 – – 6 pts
7th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 7 – – 7 pts
8th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 8 – – 8 pts
9th RYF 1 Anna KHVORIKOVA – – 9 – – 9 pts
10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – 10 – – 10 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post: