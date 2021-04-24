RS:X ‘Gotas de Oro’ Windsurfing World Championships – Day 2

Second day of racing for the 2021 ‘Gotas de Oro’ RS:X Windsurfing World Championships at Puerto Sherry, Cadiz, Spain.

Following the cancellation of the first days racing due to the extreme weather conditions, some racing was completed on Saturday.

Leader in the Men is Kiran Badloe (1,3,11) of Holland who is tied on 15 points with Tom Reuveny (4,4,7) of Israel, with another pair, Vyron Kokkalanis (13,1,2) and Piotr Myszka (3,7,6) of Poland one point back tied on 16 points.

In fifth place on 27 points is Britain’s Tom Squires (11,2,14) with Mattia Camboni (21,6,1) of Italy in sixth place.

In the women’s event, after the first race, Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland leads from Lilian de Geus of Holland and Blanca Manchon of Spain.

Britain’s Emma Wilson is in sixth place.

RS:X Men – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 3 races (42 entries)

1st NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 1 3 11 – – 15 pts

2nd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 4 4 7 – – 15 pts

3rd GRE 8 Vyron KOKKALANIS – – 13 1 2 – – 16 pts

4th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 3 7 6 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 11 2 14 – – 27 pts

6th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 21 6 1 – – 28 pts

7th SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 8 19 4 – – 31 pts

8th JPN 11 Makoto TOMIZAWA – – 2 21 10 – – 33 pts

9th ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 24 9 3 – – 36 pts

10th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – 5 18 13 – – 36 pts

RS:X Women – 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – Leaders after 1 race (28 entries)

1st POL 8 Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA – – 1 – – 1 pts

2nd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 2 – – 2 pts

3rd ESP 1 Blanca MANCHÓN – – 3 – – 3 pts

4th FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 4 – – 4 pts

5th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 – – 5 pts

6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 6 – – 6 pts

7th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 7 – – 7 pts

8th BRA 2 Patricia FREITAS – – 8 – – 8 pts

9th RYF 1 Anna KHVORIKOVA – – 9 – – 9 pts

10th EST 1 Ingrid PUUSTA – – 10 – – 10 pts

