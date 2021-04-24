ILCA European Qualifier – Philipp Buhl and Anne-Marie Rindom strike Gold

Final day at the ILCA European Continental Qualification event in Vilamoura.

In the Laser event, current world champion Philipp Buhl of Germany pulled through to squeeze out the nine time Laser World Champion, Brazil’s Robert Scheidt, by just one point.

Britain’s Mike Becket finished in third place and Olympic Team GB sailor, Elliot Hanson recovered sufficiently in the final six race Gold fleet series to finish sixth overall.

The women’s Radial event went to Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark who was able to sit out the final race to finish with a 39 point lead.

The rest of the podium was also unchanged with second Sweden’s Josefin Olsson and third Manami Doi of Japan.

Britain’s Alison Young finished seventh overall, and team-mate Hannah Snellgrove 19th.

For the British Olympic selected competitors definately a work in progress as they edge towards the Tokyo Games, with the possibility of the Allianz Medemblik Regatta in early June before they move to Japan.

Laser European Continental Qualification – Final Gold Leaders after 12 races (70 entries)

1st GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 1 – – 76 pts

2nd BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 3 6 – – 77 pts

3rd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 18 9 – – 81 pts

4th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 8 3 – – 88 pts

5th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 12 15 – – 115 pts

6th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 5 – – 115 pts

7th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – -25 17 – – 115 pts

8th CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 34 8 – – 116 pts

9th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 29 -39 – – 137 pts

10th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 9 26 – – 140 pts

Radial European Continental Qualification – Final Gold Leaders after 12 races (45 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 DNC – – 48 pts

2nd SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 8 -17 – – 87 pts

3rd JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 11 9 – – 92 pts

4th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 3 2 – – 94 pts

5th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 4 3 – – 98 pts

6th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 2 12 – – 109.2 pts

7th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 6 5 – – 111 pts

8th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 20 10 – – 115 pts

9th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 19 -33 – – 137 pts

10th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – 27 15 – – 139 pts

Full results available here . . .