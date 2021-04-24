ILCA European Qualifier – Philipp Buhl and Anne-Marie Rindom strike Gold

Final day at the ILCA European Continental Qualification event in Vilamoura.
In the Laser event, current world champion Philipp Buhl of Germany pulled through to squeeze out the nine time Laser World Champion, Brazil’s Robert Scheidt, by just one point.
Britain’s Mike Becket finished in third place and Olympic Team GB sailor, Elliot Hanson recovered sufficiently in the final six race Gold fleet series to finish sixth overall.
The women’s Radial event went to Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark who was able to sit out the final race to finish with a 39 point lead.
The rest of the podium was also unchanged with second Sweden’s Josefin Olsson and third Manami Doi of Japan.
Britain’s Alison Young finished seventh overall, and team-mate Hannah Snellgrove 19th.
For the British Olympic selected competitors definately a work in progress as they edge towards the Tokyo Games, with the possibility of the Allianz Medemblik Regatta in early June before they move to Japan.
Laser European Continental Qualification – Final Gold Leaders after 12 races (70 entries)
1st GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 1 – – 76 pts
2nd BRA 207711 Robert SCHEIDT – – 3 6 – – 77 pts
3rd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 18 9 – – 81 pts
4th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 8 3 – – 88 pts
5th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 12 15 – – 115 pts
6th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 5 – – 115 pts
7th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – -25 17 – – 115 pts
8th CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 34 8 – – 116 pts
9th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – 29 -39 – – 137 pts
10th SWE 215344 Jesper STÅLHEIM – – 9 26 – – 140 pts
Radial European Continental Qualification – Final Gold Leaders after 12 races (45 entries)
1st DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 DNC – – 48 pts
2nd SWE 216251 Josefin OLSSON – – 8 -17 – – 87 pts
3rd JPN 199066 Manami DOI – – 11 9 – – 92 pts
4th GRE 217716 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 3 2 – – 94 pts
5th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 4 3 – – 98 pts
6th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 2 12 – – 109.2 pts
7th GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG – – 6 5 – – 111 pts
8th SUI 218180 Maud JAYET – – 20 10 – – 115 pts
9th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA – – 19 -33 – – 137 pts
10th USA 211828 Paige RAILEY – – 27 15 – – 139 pts