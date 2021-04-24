Cayard and Lawrence lead Star Championship in Miami

A beautiful day in Miami for the first Star Class Championship of 2021 at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club.

The three Gold Stars on the race course claimed a win each with Paul Cayard and Luke Lawrence (USA) winning the third to lead the series overall by three points.

In second place are Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada (USA/BRA) who won the second race, and are three points clear of third placed Jorgen Schonherr and Markus Koy of Denmark.

In fourth place are John MacCausl and and Guy Avellon (USA) who won the first race of the event.

Star Class – Western Hemisphere Championship, Miami – Day 1

1st USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Luke Lawrence – – 3 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada – – 5 1 3 – – 9 pts

3rd DEN 8532 Jorgen Schonherr / Markus Koy – – 7 3 2 – – 12 pts

4th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Guy Avellon – – 1 5 7 – – 13 pts

5th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 6 4 5 – – 15 pts

6th USA 8440 James Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 4 7 6 – – 17 pts

7th ARG 8498 Alberto Zanetti / Lucas Altolaguirre – – 10 6 4 – – 20 pts

8th USA 8159 Jock Kohlhas / Arthur Anosov – – 13 9 8 – – 30 pts

9th USA 7996 Matthew Rajacich / Eric Wagner – – 14 10 9 – – 33 pts

10th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Jon Klerk – – 9 14 10 – – 33 pts

11th USA 8275 Nick Madigan / Rob Scrivenor – – 15 8 11 – – 34 pts

12th USA 8521 Mike Hecky / Bob Krahulik – – 12 13 13 – – 38 pts

13th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube – – 8 11 21/DNF – – 40 pts

14th GER 8396 Loither Geilen / Carlos Miquel – – 16 15 12 – – 43 pts

15th USA 8555 John Dane / Tim Ray – – 2 21/DNC 21/DNC – – 44 pts

16th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / TC Belco – – 11 12 21/DNF – – 44 pts

17th USA 8415 Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander – – 18 17 14 – – 49 pts

18th USA 8208 Fabiano Vivacqua / Caio Gerassi – – 17 16 21/DNF – – 54 pts

19th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Dave Martin – – 21/DNC 21/DNC 21/DNC – – 63 pts

20th USA 8484 Larry Whipple / Brian Fatih – – 21/DNC 21/DNC 21/DNC – – 63 pts