SailGP event brought forward 24 hours

The SailGP season 2 opener will start a day earlier than planned because of Saturday’s forecast of unfavourable light winds.

After managing to overcome the latest local coronavirus lockdown of the last coupls of weeks, it seems that mother-nature has still managed to prevent the scheduled programme from going ahead as planned.

For the opening event in Bermuda racing will now take place on Friday 23 April, in lieu of its Official Practice Day and count towards the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix leaderboard.

With weather being the driving factor, SailGP wants to ensure a spectacular event and is making the necessary arrangements to achieve this.

The weather on Saturday is forecast to be extremely light, therefore it is highly unlikely racing can take place.

Action on the Great Sound will resume on Sunday 25 April, as the final race day.

Due to SailGP’s global broadcast agreements, racing on Friday will be pre-recorded and broadcast at SailGP’s allotted broadcast time on Saturday and distributed to all of its global broadcast partners, comprising 175 territories worldwide.

SailGP will not be publishing any race results or race content from Friday across its channels.

Sir Russell Coutts, the SailGP chief executive commented, “People are more than welcome to come and watch it on Friday in their boats as long as they are obliged by the government regulations and stay within their own family bubble. And we would love to see the out there on Friday and on Sunday.”

Revised Race Program (Bermuda time):

Friday 23April – SailGP Season 2 opening virtual press conference at 9:30am (Bermuda) followed by Race Day 1, racing 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Saturday 24 April – Friday’s Race Day 1 will be broadcast. No on-water activity due to weather

Sunday 25 April – Race Day 2 with racing 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Zone for virtual interviews after racing

